Britney Spears has often been open about her struggles with family due to the 13-year conservatorship she was under. During this phase of her life, her father, Jamie Spears, strictly monitored everything from her interactions to finances and even her love life. Her book, The Woman In Me, also brought forth information that the public had never uncovered. There were many poignant truths and timeless stories that Spears wholeheartedly shared. One such incident was how Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, allegedly threw her daughter’s cherished Madame Alexander Dolls and journals while the pop icon did a stint in a mental facility, as per Today.

However, Lynne responded to these recent claims via an Instagram post to reveal her side of things. The mother of the Gimme More singer took to the social media platform to clarify that she did not throw away her daughter's things. Lynne shared a carousel of the journal and dolls her daughter claimed had been thrown away by her mother. The first picture was of a lightly weathered leather diary that seemed well-preserved atop a comfy bed with white sheets.

This photo was followed by a snap showcasing an abundance of dolls boasting different aesthetics, primarily vintage. Some were arranged on a glass shelf and were of different shapes and sizes. Some were on a dainty silver shelf where a few frames and plates sat. A whimsical and enchanting pair of almost life-like dolls were seen standing on a black metal coffee table. Lastly, a triage of dolls seemed to be situated in a cozy corner. These, too, appeared to be from a completely different and magical era with their nymph-like frocks and the lace-linen attires.

Lynne tagged her older daughter in the caption of her post as she began to explain herself in a bittersweet message. Lynne refuted, “I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” She continued to strongly note that she’s never endorsed such an act in the past because she deeply understood the depth of meaning behind each of these memoirs that Britney held close.

“They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them,” noted Lynne as she appeared to reminisce fondly on the days with her daughter. Lynne wrapped up the matter by stating that she’d be more than delighted to send her daughter’s precious belongings back to her if that's what she desired. Furthermore, the mother concludes with a sweet afterthought, “Please let me know and know how much I love you!” In light of this recent confession, the Toxic singer is yet to respond and issue an official statement concerning her mother's claims.

