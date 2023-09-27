In recent reports, Lynne Spears, the mother of pop sensation Britney Spears, has allegedly fallen on hard times, facing financial difficulties amidst an ongoing tumultuous relationship with her daughter. According to an anonymous source cited by the Daily Mail, Lynne, aged 68, has resorted to taking up a part-time job as a substitute teacher to make ends meet, reportedly filling in for several classes at a local school.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Britney Spear's Mom Lynne Cheers Younger Daughter Jamie Lynn on Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

While these claims remain unverified and Lynne and her attorneys have not commented on the situation, there is speculation that her financial woes stem from her "complicated relationship" with Britney, which has purportedly had a significant impact on her finances. Despite her recent job as a substitute teacher, Lynne's Instagram bio indicates that she works as a Rodan and Fields independent consultant, a role that can earn her an annual income ranging from $18,000 to $110,000, according to Indeed.com.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ke.Mazur

Additionally, she appears to be involved in a local blog called The MustardSeeds with a small following, focusing on nearby shops and restaurants. However, it seems more like a passion project than a significant source of income. Lynne's background includes running her own preschool and daycare center when her children, including Britney, Bryan, and Jamie Lynn Spears, were growing up. However, there has been no recent social media activity related to teaching.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Also Read: Britney Spears Scares Fans After Video Reveals Bandage on Her Arm and Cuts on Leg

In April 2022, just five months after Britney's conservatorship was officially terminated, Lynne requested that her daughter cover the legal fees she incurred during the guardianship, amounting to over $660,000. Her attorneys argued that this request was justified considering the millions spent by Jamie Spears, Britney's father, to maintain the conservatorship. However, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosegart, disputed this request, highlighting that Britney had been the family's primary breadwinner for years. He also revealed that Britney had covered approximately $1.7 million in expenses related to Lynne's living arrangements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Recreates Britney Spears’ Viral and Iconic 2003 Pepsi Interview Moment

In October 2022, Lynne withdrew her request, signifying a temporary truce in her relationship with Britney. They briefly reunited in May of the following year, but tensions flared once again after Britney's divorce filing from Sam Asghari in August.

Despite Lynne's alleged financial difficulties, Britney has continued to thrive in her career. She released a song titled Mind Your Business with Will.i.am in July, has an eagerly anticipated memoir titled The Woman in Me set to launch on Oct. 24, and her 2002 film, Crossroads, is slated for re-release soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In a recent development, an exclusive source confirmed that Britney will financially benefit from the re-distribution of Crossroads in theaters on Oct. 23 and 25. Despite her ongoing personal struggles, Britney Spears continues to make strides in her professional life while her relationship with her mother remains in flux.

More from Inquisitr

Here's How Britney Spears Is Going To Make Huge Profits From The Re-release of ‘Crossroads’

Britney Spears Declines TV Interviews About Memoir For Heartbreaking Reasons: "Not In The Right Space"