Britney Spears' Mom 'Begs' Singer To Revive Broken Bond With Sister Jamie Lynn

Spears' family broke into a public and extremely bitter brawl amid the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship. The fallout led to Britney Spears distancing herself from her loved ones, including her mom, Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn, 32. However, the 68-year-old is now "begging" the pop star to resolve the broken bond with her estranged sister.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Spears' fractured personal relationships were a cause and effect of her father's involvement in her life. Her father, Jamie, was handed over the singer's life, finances and medical decisions, which resulted in a rift within the family unit. However, the good news is the 41-year-old singer has finally reconciled with her mother.

According to Daily Mail, "the Spears matriarch 'will not rest' until she has brokered a truce between her two daughters." The singer was freed of the conservatorship in November 2021, reported People. The source also revealed that "Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister Jamie Lynn now."

On a positive note, the singer and her estranged sister are also willing to give the relationship another chance. The insider added, "They are both leaning towards a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Antidormi (@andreantidormi)

In the United States, conservatorships are common. It is "a legal status in which a court appoints a person to manage the financial and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person," per The Mirror. In the case of the singer, her father took hold of all the major and minor decisions in her life for 13 years.

The insider mentioned, "It's going to take some convincing to bring Britney around to the idea of a truce with her estranged sister, and an apology from Jamie Lynn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

The source continued, "Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up and, if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa." The roadblocks to re-union are plenty. But the mother is committed to the patch-up of her daughters.

"Lynne is now figuring out how to make this happen, but she is not going to rest until everything is perfect again." In her case, too, Lynne initiated the reconciliation process and, after three years of estrangement, paid a surprise visit to Britney at her home in Thousand Oaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

The mother-daughter duo sat down for 30 minutes and was able to hash out the unresolved issues. Fortunately, the two have been in communication since. Although the mother is hopeful for her daughter's happy union, she is not blind to the challenges.

Another source close to Daily Mail revealed, "Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be."

The pop sensation got married to Sam Asghari in 2022 and often shares happy and loved-up posts on her social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

