Britney Spears’ Nausea Made Her Think She Was Pregnant Again, Later Blames the Sun

Nature recently fooled pop star Britney Spears during her trip to Mexico. The 41-year-old felt nauseated and mistook this false alarm for a sign of a possible pregnancy. In a rather lengthy Instagram post, Spears opened up on fasting, fashion, and feeling like she's pregnant, as per the Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Starts up Family Feud Again After Saying She Cannot ‘Lie Like My Family Does’

On July 25, 2023, the singer posted a detailed anecdote on how the sun made her feel 'coo coo' aside from a book cover of the 2012 book The Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical, and Emotional Rejuvenation from late author Stephen Harrod Buhner.

As the Grammy winner is on a path to self-improvement and healing, she spoke of how she got confused that she fell pregnant again, but apparently, she spent too much time in the sun, which made her feel this way. She wrote, "It's the first year I've been able to drink alcohol, so my trip to Mexico with all the amazing food and wine was unbelievable."

She informed her 42.1 million followers the sun was to blame for her 'nausea' and wrote, "I am really into juicing, and the heat makes me 'coo-coo' so I have to really watch what I put in my mouth … let's be honest it's confusing." She also emphasized how staying indoors under the air conditioner caused her more problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

Also Read: Britney Spears Achieves 'Billions Club' Status on Spotify with Iconic 2003 Hit

"Staying in all day with the air conditioner seems like the practical common sense thing to do, but I have felt caged up my whole life!!!" Spears continued, "I will be honest, I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I am so nauseous, but I think it's the sun!!!"

Probably what she meant by being "caged-up" was her 13-year-long conservatorship, according to Page Six. The Oops! I Did It Again singer also opened up last year about experiencing a pregnancy loss. Spears married her 29-year-old former backup dancer, Sam Asghari.

She is already a mother to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, as per Billboard. Her post read, "I ran errands all day yesterday … I'm sharing this book because if we're all under the same sun, you guys have to be feeling 'coo-coo' too."

The Toxic singer shared the benefits of reading this book, which has helped her heal physically and mentally. She continued, "I am conditioning myself outside and inside … juicing is making me think better and more clearly!!! I hate feeling nauseous and sick, so if you guys feel the same way, read this book."

Also Read: “New Auntie” Britney Spears Is Overjoyed To Meet Lance Bass’ Children for the First Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

She left her fans with a "happy" note, "Take someone's hand and just meditate, and if you have trust issues like I do … don't really trust anybody!!! Play with your dogs … and just smile … being happy drives people crazy!!! So be happy, my beautiful friends."

Her post came a little over a year after the couple released a joint statement about Spears's miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent… Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

On the work front, Spears has recently released her new single Mind Your Business with rapper Will.i.am, which is out now.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/07/26/nauseous-britney-spears-thought-she-was-pregnant-blames-sun/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12338479/Britney-Spears-dons-red-bikini-says-began-fasting-thought-pregnant-feels-nauseous.html

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/britney-spears-thought-she-was-pregnant-recently-1235379233/

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Grooves With Husband Sam Asghari in New Clip, Days After Dropping 'Mind Your Business'

Here’s Why Britney Spears Changed Her Name to ‘Maria River Red’ Days Before Deactivating Instagram