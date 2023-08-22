Britney Spears May Have a New Man in Her Life, She Calls Him a 'Friend

After a messy split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, Britney Spears may be ready to move on. The couple was married for nearly two years before they called it quits. Spears began posting cryptic posts on her social media after her separation from Asghari, which had fans concerned for her well-being. But this new post has her fandom in a real conundrum. Mostly because she was spotted with a new man who seemed to be getting up close and personal with her, as per The Sun.

Spears took to Instagram to share a brief snippet of her day. She shared a rather sensual video of herself and an unknown man accompanying her in it. The singer was wearing a shimmering green dress with a net. She also sported a striking pair of knee-high boots that went well with the glimmering ensemble. This was completed with gold-rimmed sunglasses that matched the netted pattern on her dress. The Toxic singer let her long blonde hair free. The ‘unidentified’ man in the video sported an off-white hoodie, followed by a simple pair of joggers.

In the video of her post, the man present got very touchy-feely with Spears, sparking rumors of her moving on. Details about who he was to her are still under wraps. This wasn’t the shocking part. In fact, it wasn’t just one man in the video. It featured an array of men who were supporting Spears while she horizontally lay in their arms. In the caption of her post, she explained the scenario. "When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken!!!" Spears lays a careful emphasis on the word ‘friend’ before continuing.

The Grammy winner also noted being followed by paparazzi and confessed how she didn’t appreciate it. "Then you have to go to the bathroom…I knew Paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before" recalled Spear. Before she finished narrating the ordeal, she pondered the fact that she was followed under such unusual circumstances—in an unrecognizable car.

She then concluded the caption with a reference to the video of her with several men who were each supporting her. They were all by the pool. "I put my Green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!" concluded Spears.

In response to the post, a thread on Twitter discussed the ordeal. While several felt like it was perhaps none of their business to talk about it. Several others urged Spears to seek help because of her ‘bizarre posts on the gram. "She needs some kind of help. She’s adrift with no mooring ropes or anchor," concluded someone with concern registered in their tone.

