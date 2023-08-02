Britney Spears Made Close to $15 Million Despite Being on ‘X Factor’ for Only One Season

Over the years, the music industry has witnessed the rise of several iconic figures, but few have reached the heights of Britney Spears during her prime in the late 90s and 2000s. As a larger-than-life performer, she left an indelible mark on pop music, selling over 100 million records worldwide and producing numerous chart-topping hits. Her success extended to massive concert tours that generated millions in revenue, per The Things. While primarily known for her music career, Spears surprised everyone when she took on the role of a judge on the popular talent show, The X Factor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

When it was announced that Britney Spears would be joining The X Factor as a judge, the excitement among fans and industry insiders was palpable. Her star power and wealth of experience promised to bring a new level of attention to the show. Reportedly, Spears earned close to $15 Million during her short stint on the reality singing show, a staggering eight-figure pay merely for her involvement in The X Factor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

In 2012, she signed on to the show for a salary of $15 million, making her one of the highest-paid judges in television talent show history. This substantial income was complemented by her already successful music career, leading to her being named the top-earning woman in music that year, earning a reported $58 million. As contestants vied for the top spot, Spears offered her valuable insights and expertise, mentoring them on their journey through the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

However, being a judge on The X Factor was not without its challenges for Britney Spears. She admitted to facing panic attacks initially but quickly adapted to her role, becoming more comfortable in providing honest feedback to the contestants. In an exclusive report by Page Six, Spears said, "I was having panic attack after panic attack. I got over that quickly, though, and realized that I was helping them by being honest…Personally, I think that’s the toughest part about being a judge on The X Factor." She added, "Most of them are still developing, and it’s hard to tell such young kids whether they have what it takes or not, so I try to be as protective as I can with their hopes and dreams."

"In 2012 Britney Spears was paid a huge $15 million to appear on the 2nd season of The X Factor USA as a judge, till this day she is the highest paid reality show judge ever."#BritneySpears #xfactor pic.twitter.com/pBYdF6qiJk — Pop Culture Facts (@PopCultureFacts) June 25, 2023

Simon Cowell, the creator and executive producer of The X Factor, spoke candidly about his experience working with Spears as a judge. While he praised her and expressed fondness for her as a person, he admitted that booking someone who wasn't comfortable speaking presented challenges in a show where judges' opinions were crucial. However, her time on The X Factor was undeniably one of the most lucrative and memorable moments for the troubled "Princess of Pop."

