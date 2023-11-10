Singer Britney Spears is a global phenomenon with hits such as Criminal, Circus, Toxic, and many more that have topped musical charts for nearly a decade. Her mellow yet sonorous vocal skills remain unique and possibly unmatched. The singer even recently released her book, The Woman In Me, which addresses her 13-year conservatorship period, personal life, and love life followed by other endeavors she’s pursued.

Ever since her split with Sam Asghari earlier this year, she’s become even more active and vocal on social media. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a heated rant that addressed “actors and actresses” who lived around Los Angeles [close to her home] as being ‘bullies’; the post however seems to have been taken down by Spears.

Also Read: Timbaland Slammed For Making the 'Put a Muzzle' Statement for Spears-Timberlake Controversy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

According to The Daily Mail, Spears shared an Instagram post featuring her enjoying herself on a yacht. She posted a carousel of herself in a white and brown patterned bikini while sunbathing amid a vast ocean atop a boat. While she certainly was smiling and seemed truly content, the caption of her post said otherwise. She addressed having been personally “bullied” attributing the experience to “actors and actresses” in Los Angeles.

Image Source: Instagram | @britneyspears

The singer didn’t specifically name the respective persons and hasn’t opened up about exactly who she was referring to yet. Nonetheless, after her “research” on the delicate matter, Spears believes that she has studied human emotions better than “anyone on the planet”. She further confessed that it was because she was “studied and analyzed like a science lab” against her will. As the lengthy caption progressed, the musical prodigy added that most of the bullies “live in Los Angeles.”

Also Read: The View's Sunny Hostin Remembers Her Wild Twenties Through Britney Spears' Memoir

Image Source: Instagram | @britneyspears

She admits that while she isn’t a good actress, she can certainly spot one from “a mile away”. Furthermore, Spears explained how these so-called actors and actresses made her feel. “They put shivers up my spine almost similar to what a person would feel if they saw a real criminal!!” wrote the Gimme More singer.

Also Read: Britney Spears Once Told Her Dad to 'Get Out' While in the Middle of a Photoshoot: "She Was So In Charge"

Britney Spears on victim mentality:



“I’m not here to be a victim - I said that on Instagram after the conservatorship was terminated. I lived with victims my whole life as a child - that’s why I got out of my house, worked for 20 years & worked my ass off. Hopefully, my story… pic.twitter.com/NnFxnosdhW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

As the furious rant went on, she conveyed her empathy for people who [like her] have felt “tormented, bullied…and completely humiliated.” The author of her own memoir also listed a few more observations of some statistical reports of victims of “self-harm”. In addition, insinuated her belief that the perpetrator “always gets away without any remorse”.

Here's Britney Spears' current home of 7 years!



13,000 sqft sitting on 20 acres in Thousand Oaks! (just northwest of LA)



She is currently looking for a new place to call home. pic.twitter.com/zfGaajWgLH — Zillow unZipped (@Zillowunzipped) November 1, 2023

The intense rant ended on a more personal note of her time spent at the aforementioned home in Los Angeles. “I have a pretty home in Los Angeles…but the people scare me there and always have!!” recalled Spears. She then wrote a rather cryptic thought as she ended her caption. “Maybe I’m wrong but I’d rather be wrong than give my lips and smile to someone who isn’t even qualified to go two feet near me.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

She concluded by finally adding a personal statement; “Yesterday with the sailors.” As mentioned earlier, the post has been deleted, however, neither Spears nor her representatives have issued a comment concerning the deleted post.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears’ Most Bitter Response to Jamie Lynn Ever: “You Are Scum”

The Explosive Book by Britney Spears Has Unfortunately “Burned Bridges” With Her Estranged Sons