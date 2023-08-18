Britney Spears Is Unaffected With Husband Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce, Wants To Buy A Horse

After Sam Asghari, her estranged husband, allegedly filed for divorce, Britney Spears maintained a nonchalant demeanor on social media. In her first Instagram post after the divorce became public on August 16, the pop diva said that she wants to get a horse, per PageSix.

“Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar? I can’t make up my mind,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself sitting in the saddle on the beach. “Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on? Either way, I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!”

Also Read: A Peak Into Sam Asghari's Post-Divorce Future, What All Will He Get From Britney Spears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Spears and Asghari had decided to divorce after a year of marriage. A few hours later, several media sites claimed that the 29-year-old Iranian-born actor had filed for divorce against the 41-year-old Toxic singer. He gave "irreconcilable differences" as the explanation for the breakup, according to TMZ. Along with spousal support,

Asghari is also requesting legal expenses from his separated wife. He said that they had split up on July 28. According to PageSix, Asghari wants Spears to pay him more than their prenup stipulates in order to retain her secrets.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: Sam Asghari Initiated Divorce From Wife Britney Spears

The fitness instructor is allegedly “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid,” according to a source who spoke to PageSix. PageSix is also informed that the "Piece of Me" singer has employed renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in preparation for the next court case. A-list clients of the Los Angeles-based attorney also include Joe Manganiello, Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, and Kevin Costner.

Brittney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari is reportedly threatening her.



Britney Spears and her 29-year-old husband Sam Asghari are getting a divorce, but now Asghari is threatening Spears if she does not renegotiate their prenuptial agreement in his favor.



Asghari is allegedly… pic.twitter.com/YarkqKHpoG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 17, 2023

Also Read: Sam Asghari Is Blackmailing To Leak Britney Spears's 'Embarrassing' Info For Prenup Renegotiation

The ex-couple has been experiencing problems in their relationship for quite some time now. According to sources, Asghari had left their marital home after a “nuclear argument” over Spears' alleged cheating, TMZ reports. Uncertain of the veracity of the allegations, one insider told TMZ that it was “only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/36SxXFaUAG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

Even though Sam has publicly defended Britney from detractors, insiders tell TMZ that he was exhausted and at his wit's end. Sam and Britney began dating in 2016 when he was hired to appear in one of her music videos. They have been basically inseparable ever since. After almost five years of dating, the now-ex-couple got engaged in September 2021, and they later married in June 2022.

The Hold Me Closer singer was very briefly married to Jason Alexander in 2004 before getting hitched to Asghari. She married Kevin Federline later that year, but the couple split up three years later. The former backup dancer and Spears have two boys together: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

Britney deserved what Pam Anderson had. The best kids in the world, honestly it’s amazing, how they know what happened between their parents, and still support each one of them.



Britney Spears truly doesn’t deserve those kids, even if they in the future regret. Congrats Pam! :) pic.twitter.com/8fuEIaodBy — georgend ✬ (@BRITLENAPOP) January 31, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Hires The Finest Lawyer as She Gears up for Divorce With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Had a 'Talk' With Sons Before They Moved to Hawaii With Dad Kevin Federline