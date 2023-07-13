Britney Spears Set To Team Up With Rapper Will.i.am For Her Musical Comeback

Britney Spears is ready to step into the music industry "one more time!"

According to The U.S. Sun, Spears is making a comeback to the music industry alongside her friend Will.i.am. The duo has worked on a top-secret song together, and fans can expect its release later this month.

As many are aware, the talented pop sensation, 41, has not released any new music since 2020, except for her collaboration on Elton John's revamped version of Tiny Dancer last year. Nonetheless, rumors of Spears' highly anticipated return to the music scene have been circulating for some time now. This upcoming music release will mark a significant milestone for Spears, as it will be her first project since successfully winning the legal battle to be freed from a controversial 13-year conservatorship that granted her father control over her personal affairs.

Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now 🌹🚀🥇 !!! @eltonofficial

🎨: @monalisaney81 pic.twitter.com/Nanm02d7F4 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) September 2, 2022

Notably, this new collaboration with Will.i.am comes a decade after their highly successful and infectious chart-topping hit, Scream & Shout.

According to a report by The U.S. Sun, Spears recently recorded a song with the Black Eyed Peas rapper and the duo intends to unveil it to the public later this month. An insider source revealed this information to the publication. "Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s No. 1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it," revealed the insider.

While the source did not provide specific details about the song, online speculation suggests that it might be titled Mind Your Business. However, neither Spears nor Will.i.am has officially confirmed their collaboration at this time.

As per Perez Hilton, Will.i.am hinted at working with Britney again during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last month, further adding to the anticipation surrounding this project. “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win.”

Recently, Spears faced a distressing incident involving a security guard while attending an event in Las Vegas. The incident occurred when she approached NBA player Victor Wembanyama to offer her congratulations and take a picture with the star, but she was struck in the face by a member of his security team. The police were called to investigate the matter, but no arrests were made. Subsequently, Las Vegas authorities reviewed the CCTV footage, which revealed that Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face as her hand was pushed away by the security guard while attempting to interact with the basketball star.

