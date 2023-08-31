Britney Spears Is Not Planning to Pay For Estranged Husband Sam Asghari’s Lavish Lifestyle For Long

"Take it till you make it." Britney Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Since his association with the pop star, he has had good projects; however, it seems he's still incapable of supporting his lavish lifestyle. Hence, he's taking money from the Criminal singer until "this time."

A new report suggests that amid their divorce after a nearly 14-month-long marriage, Spears is backing the fitness trainer with finances, reported Daily Mail. Although in his official statement, Asghari didn't show any bad blood for his estranged wife, it is reported their relationship has gotten bitter with time. Although Asghari moved out of their Los Angeles marital home, insiders have revealed that Spears is paying his rent.

They are not fully divorced yet, but the legal proceedings have begun, and the 29-year-old has moved into a luxurious high-rise apartment, the Ten Thousand in Los Angeles. According to a source, Spears has been providing him with a stipend, "She's paying him until they settle everything in court."

Sam Asghari has moved into an expensive high-rise apartment where rent ranges from $10,000-$65,000 while he is asking for spousal support from Britney pic.twitter.com/IQBdQL0AxV — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) August 22, 2023

Apparently, the 41-year-old is paying $10,000 a month for her estranged husband's rental home, per Independent News. Despite their acrimonious divorce, the source revealed, "Britney's handlers thought it wise to make the gesture," per TMZ.

The fitness trainer's new home is located in one of the most upscale buildings in Los Angeles, and reportedly, he managed to negotiate a reasonable price for a better apartment. Other things like their Doberman, Porsha, whom Asghari bought for Spears in October 2021 as a protection dog, will remain with him.

They also had an Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah, and two other small dogs- they will be in Spears custody. She has replaced Porsha with a teeny white fluff ball called Snow, which appears to be a Maltese. She shared the clip of the new canine on Instagram and captioned, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it's her world and we just live in it !!!"

Asghari didn't disclose any "specific" reason for parting ways with his partner of 14 months Spears, but some reports suggested he believed she was cheating on him. However, she denied all allegations. There have also been claims that he informed some friends the Toxic singer was physical with him.

He also alleged that she would act so "erratically" that she would chuck knives at the walls of their LA mansion where they got married in 2022. However, he demanded spousal support and his attorneys' fees after the split. But Spears' net worth has always been a mystery due to her conservatorship.

Spears became a household name after becoming an overnight music sensation with her debut song, Baby One More Time, in 1998. At 16, she was crowned "princess of pop." However, in 2007, she checked herself into a drug rehabilitation center following her split with then-husband Kevin Federline. The custody of her two sons was given to Federline.

Her father, Jamie, was in control of her financial, personal, and medical decisions on behalf of her. After the pop star's request and a lengthy court battle, her father was removed as the conservator over her estate in 2021. So now, in 2022, her net worth was estimated to be $60 million, per Forbes. Spears is currently living with her elder brother Bryan, the only family member she has been close to throughout her conservatorship.

