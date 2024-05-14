Britney Spears Intrigues Fans With a Post About Her Grandfather Who Had Two Wives Institutionalized

Britney Spears shocked her fans with a post about her grandfather disclosing the unknown aspects of his life. Spears recently posted about her late grandfather June, who had two of his wives institutionalized, a subject that resonates with her mental health concerns. On Instagram, the 42-year-old singer shared a throwback photo showing herself playing in a swimming pool with her grandfather, June, and a young child, presumably one of her sons.

According to Daily Mail, there have been some recent events relating to the Princess of Pop which have led to concerns about her mental health. Witnesses observed medical professionals escorting her, appearing disheveled and partially dressed, out of the Chateau Marmont during the early hours of the morning recently. The hitmaker behind Oops I Did It Again reminisced about her experiences with Jamie's father, her grandfather June, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 82. The now-removed post's caption read, "Older man never had one !!! My grandpa passed away when I was 28 !!! I have always worked for my family because it’s all I’ve ever known !!! The past two men I dated sent me a list of things their children wanted and they wanted me to buy them !!! I wonder what it would have been like to feel like parents have their whole lives being taken care of !!!"

Accompanied by a throwback picture of herself in the pool with June and a child who seemed to be one of Spears' sons, the haunting message reflected her memories. Spears welcomed her children, Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17), with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Less than three years ago, Spears was liberated from her highly contested conservatorship, which originated when her father, Jamie Spears, assumed control of her life following her well-publicized mental breakdown in 2008 per The Things.

And omg Britney's grandpa putting her grandma in a mental hospital where she was put on lithium and then later on she shot herself dead with a shotgun on her infant son's grave 🤯 — ♕ P.R.I.N.C.E. ♕ (@Princxercize) October 24, 2023

Spears wrote a moving memoir named The Woman In Me last year. In her memoir, Spears mentioned Grandpa June and his first two wives. Jean sadly took her own life at the grave of a son she lost in infancy. Spears' grandmother, Jean, tragically took her own life at the grave of a son she lost in infancy. During her time in the psychiatric hospital, Jean was prescribed lithium, a medication that Spears later found herself prescribed during her mental health struggles.

Britney introducing her grandpa to Aretha Franklin is so cute 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/c3w83kBVo0 — Tomy (@NOnlinehd) October 28, 2023

Spears alleged that June, who served as a Baton Rouge police officer, compelled his son Jamie to endure excessive exercise to the point of exhaustion, a pattern that Jamie then replicated with her. In her memoir, the pop star disclosed explosive things like, her upbringing. Spears wrote, "Thinking back on the way my father was raised by June and the way I was brought up by him, I had known from the jump that it would be an actual nightmare to have him in charge." The singer also went on to share, "One of my father’s half-sisters has said that June sexually abused her starting when she was eleven until she ran away at sixteen."