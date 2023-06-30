Britney Spears Gets Showered With Adorable Kiss From Sam Asghari Amid Rumors of Split in Recent Video

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, made a charming appearance in her latest Instagram video, which was posted on June 28. The 29-year-old fitness trainer surprised his wife while she was striking poses to showcase her outfit. Asghari sneaked in and gave the Hold Me Closer hitmaker a sweet kiss. The pair always look very much in love as they appear on each other's social media from time to time, and fans often leave sweet comments for the duo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

In the video, the 41-year-old pop star dazzled in a white dress as she confidently posed and adjusted her skirt in the series of clips. Spears completed her look with a pair of sandals and, in some shots, a large beige sun hat. While she was wearing the hat, Asghari playfully appeared in the frame, only his back visible to the camera, and gave her a quick peck. The video continues with a few more clips of her flaunting her outfit. Spears seemed to be in a fun mood as she showcased her pretty dress and posed while dancing to the song He Don't Love Me by Winona Oak. The Oops I Did It Again songstress captioned the post with a string of Union Jack emojis.

Spears and Asghari recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month. To commemorate the special milestone, Asghari shared a video featuring footage from their wedding day and expressing his happiness and love for his wife, as per Hollywood Life.

Apart from their anniversary celebrations, the couple has been sharing sweet photos together, showcasing their affection. Additionally, Asghari recently debuted a new buzzcut hairstyle just before they embarked on a vacation together on a private jet. They also enjoyed a trip to Cabo, where Spears shared a video of a bartender pouring tequila and a playful photo where she jokingly gave Asghari bunny ears.

Spears and Asghari's relationship has been garnering attention, especially due to the ongoing legal battle surrounding Spears' conservatorship. The couple's strong bond and affection for each other seem to serve as a source of support during challenging times. Fans have expressed their joy and support for the Toxic singer and her husband's loving relationship, leaving positive comments on their social media posts. The couple continues to share glimpses of their life together, spreading happiness to their followers.

Rumors swirled in April about a possible tiff between Spears and Asghari, as the songstress was spotted without her wedding ring. Hawk-eyed fans also spotted Asghari without his ring. However, he soon took to his Instagram and quashed all rumors of an impending split. Brandon Cohen, Asghari's rep from BAC Talent, also told Entertainment Tonight, "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

