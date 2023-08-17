Britney Spears Hires The Finest Lawyer as She Gears up for Divorce With Sam Asghari

In the midst of her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has bolstered her legal team with famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, a source exclusively told Page Six. Wasser has previously handled many celebrity divorces and is quite popular as a choice for divorce settlements.

An informed source revealed that the pop singer engaged the formidable lawyer because her divorce from the Iranian-born actor is expected to result in a contentious judicial fight. Earlier on August 16, a source said that Asghari, 29, was attempting to alter the provisions of the prenuptial agreement he and Spears, 41, signed. The Family Business star is allegedly “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid,” the insider said to PageSix. The insider detects, “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

Spears' employment of Wasser, 55, is not surprising given that the Piece of Me singer employed the family law attorney back in 2008 when she was suing her ex-husband Kevin Federline for custody of their two boys, Sean Preston, now 17, and Jayden, now 16.

According to Wasser, her famous client Britney Spears was happy with the verdict delivered back in 2008 and that she was doing amazing. “Britney is doing great. She’s with her kids right now,” she told reporters at the time. Since then, the Los Angeles-based attorney has racked up a long list of A-profile clients, including Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, and most recently, Kevin Costner and Joe Manganiello.

Wasser is a strong believer in the idea that everyone, not just famous people, should organize their money before getting married. She said in January 2020, “Every couple should have a prenuptial agreement, regardless of wealth. You are making the biggest decision of your life to marry someone, so you should have an agreement about key things like kids, finances, and how you plan to care for your parents as they get older.”

Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who assisted Spears in escaping her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, negotiated the details of her agreement with Asghari. The lawyer made sure Jamie Spears, his client's father, and previous conservator, would not obstruct the prenup's conditions when the personal trainer made a customized ring and proposed in September 2021.

More than a year after their star-studded nuptials at the Toxic singer's California mansion in June 2022, Britney and Asghari announced their separation. According to sources speaking to TMZ on August 16, the Can You Keep a Secret actor ended the romance after confronting the Hold Me Closer singer about suspicions that she had cheated on him. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” an insider stated to the publication.

