Britney Spears Refuses to Tell Her Family About the Details of Her Memoir Before Book Release

Britney Spears is all set to release her brave and honest memoir, The Woman in Me on October 24. The Toxic hitmaker had previously warned her family about not "sugarcoating her tough family dynamics." Reports now suggest the Criminal songstress has kept her family members, including her mother Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, in the dark about the actual contents of and incidents mentioned in the book.

Britney is ready to tell the world about her strict conservatorship under her father for 13 years. A close source exclusively revealed to The U.S. Sun, “Britney made it clear to her mother that she wants to have her version of her life put out publicly after so long seeing others talking about her." However, her family will only get to know the details at the same time as the rest of her fans. “Britney has kept her cards close to her chest about what is in the memoir," the source shared.

Britney recently revealed that her mother came to visit her after three years, sparking speculations that the two have buried the hatchet. On this, the source continued, "She has not told her mom, Lynne, the full extent of what is written about their family and past dramas in her upcoming memoir. Lynne is unaware of the entirety of the subject matters covered by her daughter, despite the couple talking again. She has been chomping at the bit to present her experiences of becoming famous and what role her parents played - and Lynne is being kept in the dark about what Britney will say about their relationship."

Britney's publishing executives, Simon and Schuster have also advised her to keep things secret and not discuss the details of the book outside of her inner circle. The source revealed they have asked her to "keep her talk about her experiences in the book just to those closest in her life." They explained, "The publishers asked her not to discuss in detail what she addresses with those outside of her close circle. Britney has not spoken to many people outside of her husband, Sam Asghari, agent, and ghostwriter Sam Lansky about the content of 'The Woman In Me'."

A close friend of Britney has revealed that the memoir is going to have a tell-all section about her troubled relationship with her father, Jamie. They said, “It is certainly going to ruffle feathers from what's been mentioned in brief so far. For almost two decades Britney feels that her parents have run the narrative about her life, and now it’s her turn to put her version out to the world."

Speaking about the dynamics Britney shares with her mother, the source said, “Lynne was by her side for most of her early career as a kid to becoming the world’s biggest pop star as a teen. Britney has expressed differing opinions on those moments to friends for the past couple of decades - both positive and negative." The insider recalled: “She recalled how Lynne gave up her life to back her dream and supported her during failed auditions and teen love woes. But after 2004, Britney pushed away from her career, began partying, and actively distanced herself from her parents, which led to huge arguments."

The source further added: “Everything exploded after her infamous meltdowns, which led to Lynne agreeing for Britney to be placed on a hospital mental evaluation hold and then backing the conservatorship. At times, Britney admitted she was ‘terrified’ about what her family could do to her. What Britney has to say about her breakdown and conservatorship in her memoir is likely to be seismic.”

Discussing her recent patch-up with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, the source said, "There are many levels of drama bubbling away between them, despite a desire for peace."

The senior vice president of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, is positive that the memoir will make a huge impact after its release. Bergstrom said, "Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last." Meanwhile, Britney is focused on making new music with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am later this month.

