Britney Spears Had a 'Talk' With Sons Before They Moved to Hawaii With Dad Kevin Federline

Just before starting a new chapter of their lives in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, pop star Britney Spears is said to have reconnected with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden. Following a time of estrangement, both parties reconnected, easing concerns about the dynamics of the family among fans and followers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon SooHoo

Prior to their relocation to the gorgeous islands, the Toxic singer, who recently turned 41, had been noticeably isolated from her teenage sons for about a year. Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, claims that just a few weeks ago, the family had a heartwarming time together.

The lawyer claimed that they spoke a few weeks before the boys' move, however, he did not elaborate on the specifics of their chat. Unfortunately, it's still unclear whether they've kept in touch since moving to Hawaii.

The news comes against the backdrop of the documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which aired earlier this year. Despite Spears' criticism, the documentary explored the intricacies of her life, particularly her tense connection with her sons. By the end of the summer of 2022, the documentary claims that things had become so bad that the boys were supposedly not responding to their mother's texts.

The well-known events surrounding Spears' conservatorship case, which was resolved in November 2021, were the catalyst for the alleged estrangement. During this time, the media's focus on Spear's life increased, which is thought to have had an impact on Sean and Jayden's choice to skip their mother's June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. Kevin Federline revealed in August 2022 that the boys had decided not to attend the wedding because of the media attention their mother's conservatorship struggle had received.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora

The boys' choice was likely impacted by the situation they found themselves in, but in a heartfelt message sent to the Daily Mail in December 2022, Jayden stated his desire to see his mother again. He expressed his affection for his mother and his wishes for a time when they could sit down and reconnect despite the difficulties in their relationship, per Daily Mail.

The recent wildfires in Hawaii have presented the family with an unanticipated hurdle on top of these emotional changes. Sean and Jayden were not directly affected by the fires, according to Kaplan, but the destruction in their new neighborhood has had a profound impact on them. The youngsters have experienced trauma as a result of seeing their houses destroyed and their lives upended, the attorney revealed. Kaplan underlined that despite these difficulties, they are delighted to be in Hawaii and are finding comfort in their new surroundings, per Page Six.

Victoria Prince, Kevin's wife, secured a new job on the islands, which prompted the family's move to Hawaii. The shift, which happened on August 1st, occurred at the same time as the beginning of the wildfires that decimated areas of Maui. The death toll from the fires has increased to over 80, leaving scenes of devastation and misery in its wake.

