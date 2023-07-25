Britney Spears Grooves With Husband Sam Asghari in New Clip, Days After Dropping 'Mind Your Business'

Britney Spears is on a career and personal high these days, the Toxic hitmaker recently announced the release of her memoir - 'The Woman in Me' and also dropped a single titled - Mind Your Business in collaboration with rapper will.i.am. At the peak of these celebrations, Spears posted a new dance reel on Instagram which also featured her model husband, Sam Asghari. Spears looked stunning in a country-inspired outfit as she twirled to a country-music cover of Daryl Hall and John Oates' hit track Maneater. She was wearing a white ruffled laced top with a knot along with blue denim jeans and knee-high boots. The Criminal songstress accessorized the outfit with a wide-brimmed country hat, her husband on the other hand looked handsome wearing a dark blue t-shirt with shorts and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The adorable couple shook legs with the beats of the track and enjoyed each other's company while filming themselves. However, Daily Mail reports, that fans gave mixed reactions to the new Mind Your Business track. The divided fans gathered on Twitter to post their reactions - @RobbieeRosay wrote - "Let’s be honest if @britneyspears doesn’t care to post about the new song, promote it or do anything with it what’s the point of listening? So the label can continue to make money off of her, I think not. Girl bye. #BritneySpears"

Let’s be honest if @britneyspears doesn’t care to post about the new song, promote it or do anything with it what’s the point of listening? So the label can continue to make money off of her, I think not.

Girl bye. ✌🏽 #BritneySpears — Robbiee⚡️ (@RobbieeRosay) July 21, 2023

@norbert_alin tweeted - "So I finally listened to #MINDyourBUSINESS by @iamwill and @britneyspears and I don’t know how to feel about it some parts I do like a lot, some I don’t. what do you think about it?"

So I finally listened to #MINDyourBUSINESS by @iamwill and @britneyspears and I don’t know how to feel about it 🫤 some parts I do like a lot, some I don’t. 🤷🏻‍♂️ what do you think about it? — Norbert Alin (@norbert_alin) July 21, 2023

@TheCharMoney praised the track with the tweet - "Mind Your Business is actually a 2023 version of “Piece of Me” in that she’s calling out the world for all this talk about her!! Where is she at? There she go! What she do? Truly calling out all the speculation!! And ofc the paps!! Ugh truly she’s iconic!!! @britneyspears is BACK!"

Mind Your Business is actually a 2023 version of “Piece of Me” in that she’s calling out the world for all this talk about her!! Where she at? There she go! What she do? Truly calling out all the speculation!! And ofc the paps!! Ugh truly she’s iconic!!! @britneyspears is BACK! — Therapist Char Money (@TheCharMoney) July 21, 2023

@neaux1carez wrote - "I’m sorry I love it. It’s kinda camp."

I’m sorry I love it. It’s kinda camp. — W (@neaux1carez) July 21, 2023

Spears previously collaborated with the famed rapper in 2012 on another hit track titled - Scream & Shout, the single smashed all the records back then by garnering over 1 billion views on YouTube. They also released the song Big Fat Bass in 2011 and will.i.am, 48, had also been one of the executive producers of Spears's album, Britney Jean in 2013.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

The Boom Boom Pow rapper announced their current collaboration on his Instagram page with a video snippet to his 1.5 million followers that began with a glimpse of the music duo's 2012 track which then morphed into an instant teaser of their new song. The lyrics, "You are now now rockin' with/ Will.i.am and Britney B***h/' appeared on the screen in white letters, while a short clip of the latest track played, with Britney singing, 'Mind your business, b***h."

