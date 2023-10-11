Britney Spears Gets Pulled Over and ‘Ticketed’ for Driving Without License or Insurance Proof

The Criminal singer, Britney Spears, was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol for reportedly driving her Mercedes without a license and insurance proof on September 10, 2023. The 41-year-old allegedly committed two infractions resulting in a due balance of $1,140. The Oops...I Did It Again singer did it, or did she?

According to the court records, Spears was caught violating the traffic rules as the 'Princess of Pop' didn't possess a valid driving license, and to top it off, she failed to provide an officer with proof of insurance, reported Page Six. However, her attorney denied any such violation and stated otherwise.

Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, clarified to the outlet, "Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket." A second insider also claimed Spears 'had and still has insurance proof and a license.' Apparently, the singer didn't have the freedom to drive her own car until recently.

The 41-year-old was "allowed" to drive only a few months before her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. During her conservatorship trial, she gave an explosive testimony in court where she blasted, "All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f***ing car." She highlighted many restrictions her conservator and father, Jamie Spears, put on her, who had complete autonomy over Spears' financial, personal, and professional decisions.

As far as the recent driving incident is concerned, court records show that the pop sensation has a "due date" and an "appearance" for October 24, 2023- coinciding with the release of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me. However, another source close to Spears clarified there are no due dates, and any payments can be easily made online, with no need to appear in court. The release date of her book is approaching, and despite that, the Mind Your Business singer will not be doing any promotional press interviews.

A source told the outlet she has had many "offers" to do a sit-down around the time of the release of her much talked about memoir, but the singer "doesn't want to do anything." Her recent run-in with traffic police is her second encounter with cops lately; the first was in September 2023. The singer previously terrified her fans by posting a concerning video.

The Circus singer posted a video of her holding butcher knives in her hand and dancing with apparent bruises and cuts on her body. One of her well-wishers informed the police, expressing concern, and asked the officers to run for a check-in. Spears was at her Thousand Oaks, California mansion.

Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed, "Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she's dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being." After running a wellness check, her security informed them all was well.

Later, Spears herself clarified the whole ordeal in a separate post on her Instagram account. She explained, "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police," adding, "I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira… a performance I was inspired by." Spears memoir is set to release on October 24, 2023.

