Britney Spears Finds It "Extremely Hard" to Forgive Parents as Family Plans Intervention

Will Spears family ever find their happily ever after? Well, at least not shortly as the 'Princess of Pop' Britney Spears still finds it "extremely difficult" to pardon her parents for their allegedly abusive behaviors during the conservatorship. However, amid her recent erratic activities on social media, her estranged parents are concerned about her mental state and are considering intervention.

The Oops...I Did It Again singer deleted a slew of photos from her Instagram account, and according to Page Six, she talked about how she grew apart from her parents, 71-year-old Jamie and 69-year-old Lynne Spears, in one of the deleted posts. "There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time," she captioned the lengthy post.

While referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship, "I haven't been the same since," adding that the trauma and medication led to her behaving the way she does online, "I portray myself as very together on IG, but there are a lot of people who don't know what my body physically went through!"

In the since-deleted post, she also said that although she wants to forgive her parents, it isn't that easy because of the aftershocks of a brutal conservatorship, "I feel bullied, and it's not fair to me. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents…but that's extremely hard." However, she added, "I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger."

Regardless, according to the sources close to the Spears family, her family, especially her parents are more worried about her deteriorating mental health. Jamie has been telling his friends that his "baby girl will become sick again" and could "even die" if they do not address the issue with her downward spiral (mental), as per The Sun.

The insiders continued to reiterate that both Lynne and Jamie love their daughter and want to protect her as best as possible. "It is no secret that Britney has mental health issues," said the source, adding, "Because it was discussed openly in her court hearings and paperwork by her and conservators."

"Then she was on a stable controlled system in place of medication and therapy, but now that has ended." This has increased their fear and now the estranged parents "worry that her desire to feel free and do as she pleases leads her to choices where she...or be led by others into problematic situations."

Behind an unprecedented musical career, the Criminal singer alleged she lived a life controlled by her father and her team. Her conservatorship, which began in 2008, was terminated back in 2021 after an explosive testimony where she pleaded, "I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough."