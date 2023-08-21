Britney Spears Felt ‘Let Down’ as Sam Asghari Chose to ‘Leave Her Alone’ for Months Before Divorce

Britney Spears had felt 'let down' early in her marriage with fitness instructor, Hesam 'Sam' Asghari. The couple were living 'separately' for several months leading up to the recent divorce announcement by the Iranian-American model. As per Page Six, the Toxic hitmaker tried hard to save her relationship with Asghari, she even paid for their exotic vacations to keep things exciting between the two.

An insider revealed, “Of course, she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for. She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on a private jet. But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

Also Read: Britney Spears Spotted Running Errands Sans Her Platinum Wedding Bands After Split From Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

“Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional," the source added. The fitness model split with Spears over cheating allegations last week and filed for a divorce just after completing one year of 'martial life'. An insider denied and questioned the grounds of accusation that Spears would cheat on her husband, “There was no cheating. And he’s 6ft 2 and she’s 5ft 2, so how could she attack him? The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated, this wasn’t a whiplash decision, it’s been in the works for the past month.”

However, her close friends have rallied on her side, one of them said, “Britney is strong, she’s feeling like ‘Woah’ like you would in any break-up when you’ve been with someone for six years, but she’s very clear-headed. She’s not holed up all alone crying.” Another friend supported, “I think Britney gets a bad rap, she’s a true artist, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she’s doing incredibly well under the circumstances.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Britney Spears & Ex Sam Asghari Seemed "Miserable" in Last Pictures on Cabo Trip Before Breaking Up

Spears had met Asghari in October of 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video after spotting him on the cast list and thinking he was 'cute'. Asghari was later cast in her music video as her 'love interest', he later revealed, “I did not have to audition,” he said. “It was a direct book.” A few months later, the Criminal songstress found his number in her bag. “I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,” she told a radio host in 2017. “So then I called him, and ever since then…he is just a really fun, funny person.” The couple went on to be together for six years before calling it quits this week. As per the Mirror, the famed couple parted ways after getting into a "nuclear" argument about the various underlying issues in their marriage.

More from Inquisitr

‘Isolated’ Britney Spears Still ‘Estranged’ From Mother & Sister Amid Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Expresses Strong Disapproval of Botox Injections, Calls It ‘Horrific'