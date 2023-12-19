In a shocking turn of events, Britney Spears finds herself grappling with the loss of her 'support system' amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. The pop star, who once relied heavily on Asghari for support, is now facing a crumbling network of connections, leaving her with a mere handful of confidants.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Also Read: Heidi Montag Spills the Tea on Failed Britney Spears Duet: ‘Too Messy To Get Into'

Anonymous insiders revealed to TMZ that Cade Hudson, Britney's manager, stands as her lone confidant. Beyond him, her security team provides a thin layer of support, and beyond that, her once robust support system is falling precipitously. The unraveling of Spears' relationships extends to her family, with strained ties becoming increasingly apparent as her 14-month marriage comes to an abrupt end.

No bullying. No forced committals. @britneyspears needs a strong support system & a good dose of love. She has been through so much. We can't risk losing her to suicide as a result of akathisia. Nor we should we exacerbate the situation with exertion of tyrannical control. — Andries_Malebana (@AndriesMalebana) December 4, 2023

Asghari, who filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences,' seems to have swiftly moved on from the relationship. Rumors of infidelity have resurfaced, with internet personality Morgan Osman claiming she and Asghari were romantically involved in 2017. Osman even posted and promptly deleted a photo of herself kissing Asghari, alleging that he was 'using Britney,' reported the NY Post. Despite Spears vehemently denying any wrongdoing, insiders have disclosed to Entertainment Tonight that she is deeply hurt by the breakup. The trouble, it appears, had been brewing for some time, with Asghari reportedly moving out of their shared home weeks before the divorce filing and being spotted without his wedding ring.

Also Read: Britney Spears Mocks Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River' in Social Media Showdown

Asghari, in the past, vehemently denied rumors of marital woes, dismissing them as 'clickbait.' He expressed, “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice; they went and told her story like it was theirs." Defending Spears, he told fans not to 'believe what you read online.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Will.i.am Lauded Britney Spears As An "Awesome Warrior" Amidst Her Personal Struggles

The now-extinguished lovers had signed a prenuptial agreement in Spears' favor after the termination of her conservatorship in 2021. However, reports suggest that Asghari is seeking a renegotiation, threatening to disclose embarrassing information about Spears if his demands are not met.

In 2021, Spears and Asghari announced their engagement, and the following year, in 2022, they exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony held at their opulent Thousand Oaks, California, mansion. During a court appearance in June 2021, Spears expressed her desire to marry and begin a family with Asghari. However, her ambitions were thwarted by her conservatorship, which prevented her from taking such steps at the time. Fortunately, the constraints of the conservatorship came to an end later that year, paving the way for the couple to move forward with their plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

While the public drama unfolds, Spears appears undeterred, announcing on Instagram her intention to buy a horse amidst the buzzing speculation. Nevertheless, her once steadfast support system has collapsed, leaving her isolated and estranged from her family. With her children moving to Hawaii without a goodbye and no family or friends around for support, Spears seems to be in a vulnerable position. The concern for her well-being is palpable among those close to her, and it remains to be seen who will step up to fill the void left by the dissolution of her marriage.

More from Inquisitr

Fans Decode Justin Timberlake's Forewarning Before His Performance, It Was For Britney Spears

Britney Spears Turns into a 'New Character' as She Grooves in Her 'Hat and Gloves' in New Video