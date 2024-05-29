Britney Spears Explains Jewelry Theft and Loss of Childhood Mementos: "Scared of Outside World"

In an emotional update, Britney Spears disclosed that her house had been broken into and all of her jewelry had been stolen. The 42-year-old posted a video to Instagram that featured the inside of her empty drawers in her opulent Los Angeles mansion. Spears opened an empty white drawer at her house in the video, The Sun reported.

"You guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen," she whispered behind the camera. "See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary… I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewelry is gone," she said. "So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing," Britney wrote in a caption posted alongside the video. "I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me. And the baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin," she concluded.

Page Six exclusively received a statement from a Ventura County Sheriff's Office representative, in which the official revealed, “We haven’t received any calls for service regarding any reports of theft from Spears’ residence.” There have already been attempts to rob Spears' residence. In August 2021, Page Six exclusively revealed that Spears had contacted the police at her house in Thousands Oaks, California, to report a theft.

“She called and wanted to report some type of theft,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s media relations officer Capt. Eric Buschow told PageSix at the time. “When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left.”

Spears posted a picture of a coral reef with several tropical fish swimming about on another post after sharing the robbery event. In her post, she elaborated on what she was experiencing at the time. Spears said that she had bought a lamp for her dog's bedroom and new silk pajamas. Spears said she was anxious to leave her house amid the lengthy caption. "I’m scared of the outside world because god forbid I break a foot and someone calls an ambulance so I don’t go out much," she wrote.

Page Six was informed last month by sources that Spears' friends were worried about her because, after her conservatorship ended, she was supposedly spending her $60 million inheritance carelessly. “She has no concept of money,” one insider claimed in April. “For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court — even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own,” the source said.