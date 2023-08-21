Britney Spears & Ex Sam Asghari Seemed "Miserable" in Last Pictures on Cabo Trip Before Breaking Up

The sudden split between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is one of the most shocking celebrity splits of this year. The former couple seemed quite happy when they tied the knot in a blissful and intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. But this week, they called it quits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The former lovers were reportedly on a vacation at one of the most relaxing destinations: Mexico. But it seems as if the tropical and soothing environment, didn’t do much to contribute to their time alone. The pair were spotted leaving the place in sour moods each.

Spears was wearing a red swimsuit and a pink oversized t-shirt with a round neck. She had her hair in a chic bun and wore a pair of sunglasses with round frames. In her hand, the singer held all sorts of personal paraphernalia.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari appeared ‘miserable’ in last pics before breakup https://t.co/f9yyBdfCHo pic.twitter.com/MLTGF95E82 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

Asghari, on the other hand, twinned with his ex-beau in a dusty rose top followed by a causal pair of white shorts to beat the heat. He swung a cameo backpack over his shoulder. His expression, too, appeared to be disgruntled; as if irritated from an argument.

Sources close to the former couple revealed to TMZ what went down between them and led the two to make a decision marking the end of their relationship as a married couple. The source said that Asghari reportedly "confronted" the singer about rumors of her alleged affair.

OOPS she did it again!



Britney Spears is getting a divorce.



The separation stems from a fight in which Sam Asghari accused Spears of cheating pic.twitter.com/ijRsK7afQ6 — Reel Moments 🎞 (@reelmomentsAI) August 17, 2023

Rumors of the Circus singer still remain unverified for the moment. Spears has not yet addressed these allegations against her. Nonetheless, various reports mentioned that this argument went south and ended up with Asghari moving out of the home that the couple lived in. He’s currently at a private residence. Another source stated it was "only a matter of time" before Asghari filed for divorce, which, as we all know now, is how things panned out post the couple's vacation.

In true fashion, Sam posted on his IG about the split! "Shit happens.." He's such a classy guy, I'm going to miss him.. 🥱 Fuck him!

Hope #Britney knows that we're here by her side! We support her, and we will fight with her through this hardship!#JusticeForBritney #BritneyArmy pic.twitter.com/7LyLGYiosY — Summer (@Spears_Brit_) August 17, 2023

The two had been having some ”deep trouble” in paradise for quite a few months before their relationship fizzled out. Her former hubby wasn’t spending nights at their home and, as TMZ further reported, the pop star allegedly even got "physical" with Asghari when an argument would implode. These back-and-forth banters would eventually turn into "screaming matches." Things apparently got quite ugly and bitter.

Sources further entail that Asghari is sold on the idea of getting a divorce without a second thought about reconciling with Spears. With respect to finances, a prenup agreement has already been set in stone, and it protects any and all assets of hers. While it had initially been reported that Asghari may try and challenge the prenup for a bigger payout, his rep has issued a statement denying such claims.

