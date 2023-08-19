Kevin Federline Wishes "The Best" to Ex-Wife Britney Spears for Divorce from Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has called it quits with her current husband, Sam Asghari, after 14 months. Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline sent a message to the pop sensation through his attorney. The 45-year-old spoke through his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, and shared his views on ET on the ongoing split on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

His attorney, Kaplan, told the outlet, "He wishes them both the best." The lawyer added, "If they reconcile, great, but, hopefully, it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage," reports the Daily Mail. Federline communicated his genuine intention.

"He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best," the attorney said on behalf of his client. The American rapper also extended a piece of advice for Spears during this turbulent time in her life through his attorney.

Kaplan said the father of six advised the singer to 'be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions.' If fans recall, Federline and Spears had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s, and the ex-flames tied the knot in 2004 after meeting at a nightclub.

However, their marital journey concluded in 2007, but their short-lived union blessed them with two kids—17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden, as per Hello Magazine. Spears doesn't live with her kids- she rather allowed Federline to relocate to Hawaii with their sons, where they now live with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

Kaplan shared with ET that her teenage boys are 'very happy there.' "I mean, everyone in Hawaii is grieving for the horrible tragedy that was visited upon the people of Maui, and in particular, the people of the Lahaina area. But aside from that, they're very happy," he detailed. "They're happy with the life they have there," Kaplan stressed.

Federline's attorney also emphasized that K-Fed has ensured the boys are away from negative media coverage about Spears. He added, "Kevin tries to minimize media access to them wherever possible when they're out. I think Kevin tries to give them a realistic expectation of what's always going to be out there because of who their parents are."

"He (Federline) wants to make sure that they put the best foot forward and take care of themselves," Kaplan said. Spears previously opened up about her heartache because of the strained relationship with her sons. In 2022, she confessed that "a part of her died" as she had not seen her kids in six months, and they didn't attend her wedding with Asghari as well.

She also admitted that it upsets her since her kids decided to live with her ex-husband and his wife on the island. But the insider also revealed Spears is hopeful of re-kindling their relationship, getting closer, learning from the past, and collectively working towards a brighter and healthier future someday.

Asghari stated the divorce on his social media account: "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."

He concluded, "S**t happens."

