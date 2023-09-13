In light of the impending divorce between Britney Spears and her ex-Sam Asghari, the singer's first husband, Kevin Federline, intends to ask the court for $40k a month for the two sons he shares with the Toxic hitmaker: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. TMZ reports that the father of six, 45, believes he "never bargained on having the kids full-time when they hashed out the terms of support." His planned action comes just before their older son, Sean Preston, turns 18 this month. According to the law, Spears' obligation to pay child support for Sean expires when he reaches the legal age. According to an insider, the rapper is "thinking of going to court" to ask for support adjustment changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Bodyguard Once Revealed She Lived Like an “Inmate in Golden Prison”

After Preston's birthday, Spears' monthly child support obligation is anticipated to drop from $40,000 to $20,000. However, a close source revealed to the DailyMail, "That is not accurate. There is no basis for it, and it would be ridiculous. Kevin has been paid exorbitant monies, and one would think if he needed more money he would, at last, obtain a job." However, Jayden, the younger son, will continue to receive child support until 2025, when he graduates from high school. It is reported that "if Kevin asks for an increase, the 41-year-old singer's court-ordered child support 'could balloon if he proves he needs more money for 100% of Jayden's care." Earlier this month, the Criminal songstress felt 'relieved' that she would "no longer have to pay thousands of dollars a month in child support." A close source added, "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting." Amidst all this, Spears has continued to remain estranged from Sean and his younger sibling for more than a year now.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Federline recently moved to Hawaii with his entire family, and it was widely believed that the major move was done so that he could keep collecting child support for Sean and Jayden.

In California, as per legal laws, child support is terminated when a child reaches age 19 or graduates from high school. However, Hawaii's child support rules are unique in that if a child is enrolled in college or a trade school, the parent may continue to receive child support until the child is 23. Spears' close circle believed that Kevin would take advantage of this loophole since Sean graduated from high school in June.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Also Read: When a Controversial Ad Compared Barack Obama to Britney Spears & Paris Hilton

The revised law statute 576B-611 (2016) states that if child support was established in another state, that state has exclusive jurisdiction over the matter, stating verbatim: "In a proceeding to modify a child support order, the law of the state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support." This indicates that Spears will stop paying Sean's child support when he reaches the legal age.

More from Inquisitr

When Britney Spears Was Put on a 72 Hours Mental Lockdown After Police "Tied Her Down to a Gurney"

Britney Spears Reveals Her Fears While Dancing With a Huge Python at Her Iconic 2001 VMA Performance