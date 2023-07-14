Britney Spears Shares What Happened After Victor Wembanyama Incident and Demands a Public Apology

Britney Spears posted a new video on her Instagram to discuss the occurrences during the Victor Wembanyama incident. The singer asked for a public apology in the latest video post.

Spears was hit by Wembanyama's security guard after she tried to attract the NBA star's attention to congratulate him at a restaurant in Las Vegas. The singer spoke out about the incident in a video she shared on Instagram after claiming to have overheard a local radio host suggest that she deserved to be slapped in the face for touching Wembanyama. She called the station out on the assertion, claiming that throughout her years of touring and being in public with loud fans, her security crew had never gone to such extremes, per TMZ.

Also Read: Britney Spears Prays to God Asking When She Will ‘Smile Again’ After Victor Wembanyama Slap Incident

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

She said, "I've been with the most famous people in the world -- *NSYNC at one time," adding, "Girls would like literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

Spears also recounted that she took a hard backhand to the face and collapsed to the ground before her closest friend could lift her up. The singer recalled receiving an apology from the security guard at her table "30 minutes later" at the end of the video. However, she said in the video that she expects a public apology.

Also Read: Britney Spears Set To Team Up With Rapper Will.i.am For Her Musical Comeback

In a lengthy Instagram post from earlier, Spears wrote, "I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!! I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals the Cover and Release Date of Her Memoir: “My Story on My Own Terms at Last”

She added, "I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!! No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!!"

The Toxic singer continued, "I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f*ck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK !!! Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … sh*t happens !!! I hope you're all having a wonderful Friday !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Previously, Spears had shared an Instagram post where she expressed her feeling regarding the incident. She insisted that public persons should set an example by treating everyone with respect. She wrote, "This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it's out there already. However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

Interestingly though, Wembanyama thought it wasn't a big deal until he found out that the person who was hit was none other than Spears.

More from Inquisitr

Victor Wembanyama Says He ‘Can’t Stand’ the Media After Britney Spears Slap Incident: “Glad It’s Over”

When Britney Spears Makeup Artist Said Pop Star's Los Angeles House Was Haunted: 'Bad Spirits Had Come In'