Britney Spears Calls the Programmes That Depict Her 'Hardest Times' Under Conservatorship 'Offensive'

On Monday, November 20, Britney Spears turned to Instagram to unleash a long tirade against the documentary filmmakers investigating the 13 years of financial and medical control that Britney's father, Jamie, exercised over his oldest daughter. Spears shared an image of a comment from 2021 in which the author asked whether she was "okay with people making these documentaries" in response to Netflix's Britney vs. Spears.

As reported by The Mirror, Bobby Campbell, Lady Gaga's manager, wrote at the time, "There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorship." She also added a caption, "Interesting 🤔 The last sentence !!! Would it matter if I wasn’t ok with it ??? JUST SAYING !!!! Hmmm defense in funding those who do not have financial resources to fight against conservatorships ??? Or for people to manipulate the system showing hour long documentaries showing my hardest times 3 years ago proclaiming I’m supposed to benefit from THAT !!! BULLSHIT !!! Is it all regulated in talking shit ???" She further went on to say, "The bottom line is intention !!! What angle 📐 were they coming at ??? Was it to demonstrate support … understanding … love ??? Why no !!! None of these !!! It was to offend and offend only !!!"

In the year 2021, Spears said that the New York Times' Framing Britney Spears documentary on her 13-year conservatorship made her feel "embarrassed" and made her weep "for two weeks." As reported by Page Six, she wrote on her Instagram, "I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! My life has always been very speculated …,” Spears wrote in the Instagram post. “Watched … and judged really my whole life !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day. Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness."

Having battled so hard to reclaim her own voice, Spears has previously said that she disapproves of the filming of documentaries because she feels it is inappropriate for others to share her life narrative. One of the primary motivations for the recent publication of Spears' best-selling book, The Woman in Me, was so that she could tell her tale in her own words and have control over its interpretation. In an Instagram post published on Friday, October 20 the award-winning artist emphasized the significance of the book. She expressed, "This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written… although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!!"

