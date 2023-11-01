"I am so sorry, It's about to come." Princess of Pop Britney Spears makes the age-old excuse after a police officer asked her to pull over for violating traffic rules. The California Highway Patrol stopped the 41-year-old in Southern California, and it is the Toxic singer's second traffic violation in one month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Matthew Perry's Book Sales Soar After His Death, Destroys Britney Spears' No. 1 Bestseller Position

The Criminal singer crossed double-yellow traffic lines, and when the cop asked her to pull over, she used the oldest justification of using the restroom. In a body cam footage obtained by the outlet from the California Highway Patrol, Spears is spotted requesting the cops to excuse her, reported TMZ.

And apparently, she violated the traffic rule the second time between September 10 and October 6, 2023, near her house in Thousand Oaks. The police officer recalled her first speed violation in September and asked her to show her driver's license. However, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer excused herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In the video footage, she's apologizing to the cop but also justifying she urgently needs to relieve herself. "I'm so sorry, I have to use the bathroom," said Spears. "It's about to come out right now," she told the officer. Adding, "Sorry, my house is right there." Previously, during her September 10 violation, she was returning from vacation.

Also Read: After Justin Timberlake Disabled Comments; Britney Spears' Followers Stalk Jessica Biel’s Instagram

The singer was caught driving 61 mph in a 40 mph zone and was immediately pulled over by the same cop who stopped her in September. However, this time, she crossed double yellow lines, and upon asking, she failed to provide her license or proof of insurance. She explained to the officer her passport and documents were in her security's possession.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake Jets Off to Mexico After Controversy Arises From Britney Spears’ Tell-All Book

Although the cop let her go, he advised Spears to drive safely but slapped a $327 fine, due by November 21, 2023. The September violation occurred after her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after a nearly 14-month-long marriage. She was apologetic at that time as well but failed to "provide evidence of financial responsibility."

"I'm sorry, I'm so so sorry, please forgive me," she pleaded. The violation resulted in a $1,140 fine, which she reportedly paid off, per Daily Mail. In another similar incident, Spears drove at an 'unsafe speed for prevailing conditions' and was ticketed for the same on March 10, 2022. These frequent traffic violations are a result of the singer's newfound freedom.

Under her conservatorship, the Baby One More Time singer wasn't allowed to drive. She was finally free when the court allowed her to drive her own wheels in July 2021 and later terminated her conservatorship under her estranged father, Jamie Spears, on November 12, 2021.

A source close to the singer revealed, "Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," reported PEOPLE. "She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now." In 2006, she was caught driving with her then-five-month-old son Sean Preston on her lap and accepted her mistake.

She apologized and said, "I made a mistake, and so it is what it is, I guess," in a TV interview with Access Hollywood.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Slams ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest in Her Book for Being too Intrusive

Britney Spears' Memoir: Her Tumultuous Encounter with Justin Timberlake at The 2007 VMAs