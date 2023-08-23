Here’s Why Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Divorce Will Not Affect Her Memoir Publication

The circumstances of Britney Spears divorce from Sam Asghari will not be included in her upcoming biography, Page Six reported. The Toxic singer is still intending to release her autobiography, The Woman in Me, on October 24, and there have been no emergency meetings or concerns holding up publication, according to a source. The book will not be altered before it is released to the public, TMZ reported.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop is not able to add details of her divorce to the book because she supposedly “gave her final sign-off” on it two weeks ago. Notably, a source informs PageSix that although 29-year-old Asghari is “mentioned” in the memoir—which Gallery Books is billing as the “publishing event of the year”—it concentrates more on her job and conservatorship than it does on the couple's romantic life.

Twitter users have voiced their hopes that Spears is “writ[ing] a second book.” already. The Grammy Award winner's memoir was first reported by Page Six in February 2022; the book's cover and title were made public last month. “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it,” Spears said via Instagram at the time. “And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The Crossroads actress “would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release,” a source informed the outlet, adding that this would be her first album since 2016's Glory. The insider added, “She has an upcoming writers' camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”

Despite her divorce, Spears is still "focused" on her artistic endeavors and often updates her social media accounts. The artist posted a dance video on Instagram along with a long statement addressing her breakup for the first time. “Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions,” she continued. “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best! And I’m doing pretty damn good !!!”

The fitness trainer was reportedly trying to renegotiate his prenuptial agreement by “threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” His representative later disputed the allegations. After spending almost six years together, the split couple, who married in June 2022, are supposedly no longer in contact. Asghari stated July 28, 2023, as the date of their separation in his divorce case file.

“He was not super present,” a source told PageSix. “He would just disappear for months to go filming [for work], and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

