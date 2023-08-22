Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Were Facing Several Issues Even Before Getting Married

Britney Spears is currently facing the worst nightmare of her life, her one-year marriage to Iranian-American model Hesam 'Sam' Asghari has crumbled. Asghari has filed for divorce stating "irreconcilable differences" and claiming the Toxic hitmaker cheated while the couple were still married. Spears has meanwhile vehemently denied the accusations, a close source told exclusively to ETOnline, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup. She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions." The couple is noted to be having "underlying issues" leading up to the unexpected explosive divorce. As per the close source - "Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney tends to feel like she isn't being prioritized by Sam at times."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Vivien Killilea

Also Read: Britney Spears May Have a New Man in Her Life, She Calls Him a 'Friend

As per the US Sun, the couple was last seen together on their recent trip to Cabo, Mexico. However, they appeared distant and unhappy with each other even on the exotic vacation. Another close source shared, "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

The source also disclosed that the Gimme More songstress had been trying 'hard to heal' when the devastating news broke out, - "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on. She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

"Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention," the source added. A third source revealed, - "Sam feels like he has gone above and beyond to support Britney and be there for her and like it is never enough."

An eyewitness even shared that the fitness instructor looked in 'good spirits' but without the wedding ring in days leading up to the divorce announcement, - "He was out by Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 12, with two other guys and he was not wearing his wedding ring." "Sam seemed like he was in good spirits," the eyewitness claimed. Sam's representative also clarified the rumors that he has no intentions of spilling her "dark secrets", - "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed toward her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Also Read: Britney Spears Shares Heartbreaking Message After Split From Sam Asghari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The famed pair tied the knot on June 9, 2022, Asghari has listed their date of separation as July 28, 2023. Sources claim the couple, - "Have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married."

Also Read: Britney Spears Felt ‘Let Down’ as Sam Asghari Chose to ‘Leave Her Alone’ for Months Before Divorce

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Spotted Running Errands Sans Her Platinum Wedding Bands After Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears & Ex Sam Asghari Seemed "Miserable" in Last Pictures on Cabo Trip Before Breaking Up