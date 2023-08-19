Here's Who Attended Britney Spears’ Wedding With Sam Asghari While Most of Her Family Was Absent

Britney Spears’ life has been in the public eye for a great deal of time over the last few years. From undergoing several legal battles with her family members such as her parents and sister, to having a turbulent love life.

She’s been through an absolute ringer in both these areas of her life. Despite being in deep water with such trials, she’s still managed to stay afloat while pursuing her passion to sing and perform. And because of her hard work and determination in the industry, she's earned a plethora of connections.

Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the celebrities expected to attend Britney Spears’ wedding today, People reports. pic.twitter.com/rWS3HbkfRK — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2022

But even though Spears maintains a good track record in the entertainment industry, her famous friends didn’t turn up to celebrate her wedding day with Sam Asghari. All of whom were considered a part of her inner circle. Take a look at all the people who were reportedly on her guest list as per US Weekly:

Her Sons Preston & Jayden:

Following a period of estrangement between Britney Spears and her sons, her ex-husband Kevin Federline's attorney says she was recently in touch with the boys. https://t.co/9b7jxMCJpe pic.twitter.com/hq7ECe923b — E! News (@enews) August 12, 2023

Any mother’s pride and joy are her children who bring her so much joy. And why wouldn’t she want her two boys on the happiest day of her life? Her teenage sons Preston and Jaydon whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Have had a rather rocky relationship with their mother through the years. But regardless, she’s very protective of her boys and loves them to the moon and back.

Although the singer often gushes about them, the two didn’t show up to the wedding. In an interview with Daily Mail, Jayden revealed why. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her” he began. “I’m happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how the situation would have ended on good terms” concluded Jayden with his reasoning.

Victoria Asher - Her Assistant:

Britney Spears presumió sus vacaciones en la playa en un complejo hotelero exclusivo desconocido y disfruta de su privacidad con su asistente Victoria Asher y su novio Sam Ashgari, quien incluyó una bandera mexicana lo que lanzó a los fans a teorizar sobre qué playa mexicana era. pic.twitter.com/qNNYKtg6JU — HolaAgs (@HolaAGS) April 13, 2022

Next on the list, is Victoria Asher, who transitioned from an assistant to a very close companion as per Spears. Asher was reportedly part of a famous band known as Cobra Starship. She was a lead vocalist, a talented one at that. In the year 2022, the Toxic singer praised her assistant for being incredibly efficient and loyal.

She’d taken to Instagram as she credits the former singing sensation for her talents and gifts for her assisting duties. “She’s such a shining light. Nothing but love for this special human” raves Spears in a post. According to reports, Asher's duties regularly include arranging meetings for her employer followed by other duties such as managing schedules. She’s renowned for arranging a meeting between Spears and Lam Levinson - the creator of the famous show Euphoria.

Mathew Rosengart:

Spears could never forget inviting her beloved lawyer who’s been very diligent and dedicated to delivering justice on any given occasion. Be it conservatorship or any other legal issue that Spears has encountered. Rosengart is on the job at the drop of a hat. Although he only began working as the singer’s legal aide in 2021, he’s made life much more bearable for Spears in terms of lawful affairs.

"She helped shine a light on not only this conservatorship ... but she helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast," said Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' lawyer, speaking outside the courthouse to #FreeBritney fans. pic.twitter.com/llxKQIfert — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2021

In a post on Instagram in the year 2022 in February, Spears appreciated her lawyer for his resounding support and love through time. “This man has turned my life around,” she notes. And further gushed about Rosengart and claimed that she “adores” him. “Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!” added Spears in conclusion with several rose emojis.

Donatella Versace:

Famously known for her luxury brand that has inspired decades of style, panache, and flair. Donatella Versace is famous for her fashion creations, which have truly motivated and raised a whole new generation of style and clothing enthusiasts. Be it Met Gala outfits or other outfits for red carpet moments.

britney spears in versace, 2002 pic.twitter.com/hkbNmfo7V1 — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) September 25, 2022

Versace has helped Spears spruce up on many instances, working her magic. In March 2022, the Circus singer wrote on Instagram acknowledging that famous designer’s presence. “Look who came to visit….these 2 bad b****** are up to no good” she concluded with several snaps of each other smiling away.

Kate & her Brother Oliver Hudson:

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress is also surprisingly very close to Spears in a way that fans least expected. As per a video on Instagram posted by Hudson, she and her sibling posted a heartwarming video of the two wishing Spears on account of her birthday in a very ‘explicit’ manner.

Britney Spears with Kate Hudson at her house for a game night. I just love seeing her have fun with friends, even though this was mid-conservatorship Britney could still have some normal moments.



3 October 2015 pic.twitter.com/mdwxPgTl9x — 🌹🤍Amber-Louise🤍🌹 (@CandidBritney) February 20, 2022

Oliver’s voice tried to reach them with high soprano notes and his sister Kate recording. It made for a hilarious yet adorable birthday wish. In conclusion, the two threw some flying kisses at Spears towards the end of the video.

Selena Gomez:

Being from the music industry it isn’t a surprise that two of the most talented singers from different generations are partly besties with each other. They both have won several decorated awards through the years.

Selena Gomez with friends at Britney Spears’ wedding pic.twitter.com/cK0Z73UHHb — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) June 10, 2022

Before the Lucky singer married Asghari, Gomez sent a loving and warm message to Spears while quoting a lyric from her famous song, Kill em With Kindness on Instagram. And there was no way that Gomez missed the day Spears said I do to Asghari. On Instagram, Gomez even gushed about Spears laying careful emphasis on their friendship. “Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time” concluded the Taki Taki singer.

