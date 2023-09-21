Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been maintaining a strict distance between themselves ever since they split up earlier this year. As per multiple sources, Asghari accused Spears of allegedly cheating on him with a person from their house staff. Since then, the two have mutually called it quits and haven’t been in contact with each other. But, perhaps they haven’t completely cut off communication with each other since breaking up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Todd Williamson

Also Read: Britney Spears' Sons, Jayden and Sean Federline Mark New Milestones: They're Now 17 and 18 Years Old

According to sources from US Weekly, the former couple have actually had rather minute conversations with each other. “Britney and Sam have spoken minimally. But hardly at all,” a source close to them confessed. In addition, the Toxic singer has reportedly cut all ties with Paul Richard Soliz, her supposed fling, to end any form of romance, per another report by US Weekly. Spears has been doing her best to cope with the given situation and has been indulging more in traveling to different places and is reportedly also seeking therapy. Since their breakup, the Grammy Winner has been keeping herself as active as possible on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In fact, the Circus singer recently promoted the launch of her book The Woman In Me on Instagram. She shared a video of her famous performance with a python snake along with the cover of the book. In the caption of that post, she recalled the kind of anxiety she underwent while performing with such a large creature. And noted, that although she appeared to be confident and it seemed effortless, she claimed that it was a “scary” yet thrilling experience for her.

🚨 According to ‘The Mirror’ Britney is in the midst of a “huge music comeback” which has been revealed minutes after Stargate reveals they are a prouder on her upcoming music! https://t.co/BgozIlTvhO — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) September 16, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Was Once Given ‘Powerful Drugs’ That Made Her Talk About a Parallel Universes

In this time of moving on, Spears emphasizes how much she needs her family to be there for her, but allegedly feels distant from all of them. For instance, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears announced that she was gearing up to appear on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars later this year.

"I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA and just give back to them at a time where they can’t even give to themselves," Jamie Lynn Spears said of competing on #DancingWithTheStars during the Hollywood strikes. https://t.co/6G1H0CzDd2 — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2023

Also Read: When Britney Spears Surprised a Little Fan in Hawaii and Threw a Pizza Party for Her Friends

Her big sister had some of her own thoughts to share on the amazing news and Jamie’s newfound success. “Jamie Lynn’s DWTS announcement didn’t sit well with Britney. "She feels like given what she’s going through, it’s not the right time,” a source in close association with the One More Time singer confessed. In addition to this, the informer pointed out that at the end of the day, Spears would always want what’s best for Jamie just like any other older sibling would wish for their younger ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

“She wants the best for her family but that doesn’t make her feel good.” In conclusion, the source explained Spears’ perspective on this specific endeavor of Jamie’s given the timing of Spears’ looming divorce. “Britney feels like Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on her at a time when she is going through a very public divorce and her memoir is coming out soon.”

More from Inquisitr

Here’s How Much Britney Spears Paid for 30 Days of Rehab in 2007 After Her Mental Breakdown

Here's Revisiting the Iconic 2003 MTV VMAs Kiss Between Britney Spears and Madonna 20 Years Later