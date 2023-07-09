When Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Accused Her of Being A 'Bad Mom'

Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline have been co-parenting their sons, Sean Preston,17, and Jayden,16, after splitting in 2006, Spears had asked for legal and physical custody of her two sons, with Federline receiving “reasonable visitation rights.” However, in August 2019 the former couple made major changes to their custody agreement giving Federline 70 percent custodial rights over Spears 30 percent, reports US Magazine. Things took an ugly turn between the two exes in 2022 when Spears accused her sons of displaying "hateful" behavior towards her. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Toxic hitmaker revealed that her sons "went straight to their rooms whenever they visited her, saying she understands teenagers are like that but that it's on another level with her children."

The rapper soon defended his boys by sharing videos on his Instagram showcasing the Criminal songstress yelling at their two sons, who were 11 and 12 years of age at that time. He included a message with the hashtag - #NeverFearTruth, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline wrote. "As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this." The posts have since been deleted.

Marca reported back then that Spears was already at loggerheads with her ex-husband who was accusing her of posting "objectionable pictures" on social media, Federline claimed that she was acting like a "bad mother" and creating considerable social embarrassment for their teen boys.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari had defended her with a now-deleted post claiming that "all teenagers are embarrassed by their parents," and that "her children will eventually feel proud of her risqué photos." He wrote, "Eventually if not already they will realize their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom," Asghari added, "There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of."

Marca reported in 2022 that the boys, Sean and Jayden, avoided attending their mother's wedding with Sam Asghari due to her objectionable social media presence and the drama around her conservatorship. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline had exclusively told the Daily Mail on August 6, 2022. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding. This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It's been tough, it's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Federline mentioned that he had tried reasoning with the teens about their mom's behavior on social media - "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the teen boys are yet to decide on saying final goodbyes to their estranged mom before the big Hawaii move. Her ex-husband confirmed that he was uprooting his family to Hawaii "so they could escape the media attention surrounding Spears' post-conservatorship".

