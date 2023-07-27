Britney Spears Achieves 'Billions Club' Status on Spotify with Iconic 2003 Hit

Britney Spears has garnered fame and success through several years of hard work, and determination, followed by a passion for the art. Her falsetto followed by clean yet powerful vocals has made waves in the music industry. Her dextrous skills have earned her several awards through the years. Although the singer is in her early 40s, she's never let age hold her back from doing what she loves.

This includes producing phenomenal soundtracks. She's churned out some incredible songs such as, Oops...I Did It Again, Baby One More Time, Criminal, Circus, and many others. The songs simply dominated radio stations and continue to do so on streaming channels such as Spotify.

One such song that is very much alive and breathing to this day is none other than the iconic hit track, Toxic, from the 2003 album In the Zone. According to reports by Billboard, Spears recently created history after Toxic was streamed on Spotify by a total of 1 Billion people spread across the globe! The singer has now officially entered the 'Billions Club' on the popular music streaming app. She entered the coveted club for the first time earlier this week.

Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ Hits One Billion Streams on Spotify https://t.co/CKgNrAVkr3 — billboard (@billboard) July 24, 2023

According to Spotify, Spears's song Toxic broke the record the same day as Swift's song Anti-Hero topped the charts. The song is the 449th song to hit the landmark figure and comes in just shy of the 450th song. Interestingly, the song had been originally meant to have been sung by Kylie Minogue who had turned it down at that time.

Another such song Spears that fans took a fancy to is known as, Baby One More Time. This song has a total of 650 Million streams and has now become the second most streamed song of Spears besides Toxic. Her song is in the company of other iconic tracks such as those by the famous music group, ABBA followed by Whitney Housten, and even Taylor Swift to name a few.

When Was https://t.co/QmJhmb0ahA & Britney Spears’ ‘Mind Your Business’ Made? We Have an Answer https://t.co/KnbtMlpJtI — billboard (@billboard) July 25, 2023

Although this is something Spears would've posted on her social media accounts to extend her sincere gratitude, the singer recently went MIA from her accounts. Spears reportedly deleted her account on Instagram earlier this week after she posted the release of a new single alongside Will.I Am titled, Mind Your Business.

Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after releasing new single - https://t.co/VsOSbAGZ3b pic.twitter.com/xtUxffXUIj — IMN Music News (@IMN_Music_News) July 24, 2023

According to reports, Spears last posted about the release of her new song. Following this, she's also said to have mentioned the details regarding her new album which is all set to release later this year on the 24th of October, 2023. Details of why she deleted her account are still unclear. The pop singer has however taken some time off her social media accounts in the past but would later re-activate them all a couple of weeks later.

