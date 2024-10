Britney Spears' Abortion News Left Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel Reeling: "I Never Would..."

A close family friend revealed that Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, were stunned to hear Britney Spears' confession about her aborting his baby 20 years ago. A source confirmed to The Sun, "This book is a nightmare for him [Justin] because of how it throws the whole family into chaos." The source was talking about the famous memoir of, Britney The Woman in Me, in which she claims her ex-boyfriend Timberlake got her pregnant, following which she had an abortion.

An image from back when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were dating. (Image Source: Scott Gries/Getty Images)

According to People, she wrote in her memoir, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy." She continued, "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Spears was just 19 years old when she reportedly became pregnant with Timberlake's child in the year 2000. The pair who dated from 1999 to 2002, allegedly decided on having an abortion after some very difficult conversations. Supposedly, her choice 'haunted' her until after she and ex-husband Kevin Federline had their boys, Sean Preston in 2005 and Jayden James, in 2006. The source also told the outlet, "Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later. This book is a nightmare for him because it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself."

The insider added, "Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years." The source claimed that Justin has avoided becoming involved in the drama that has surrounded Spears' life over the last three years on purpose.

This was the first song Britney ever wrote. Today we learned that she was coerced into getting an abortion by Justin Timberlake. After this, her mental health spiralled. This song is so much more poignant now. Everyone failed this poor woman. https://t.co/x1jzcgGZTC — Penelope Piper (@Peacemaker811) October 18, 2023

People on the internet took to to criticizing Justin after Spears' shocking statements regarding abortion, and this time they brought Timberlake's wife into it. One user tweeted, "Justin Timberlake be playing in Jessica Biel's face all the damn time. Constantly stepping out on her in public. He just doesn't care. And she seems to just take it." Another user wrote, "Jessica Biel has received her annual reminder that her husband is a bit of a cockroach." A third one tweeted, "Justin Timberlake pressured #BritneySpears into having an abortion then made a song about her called Cry Me a River. That's a nasty white man."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.