Britney Spear Is Unhappy With Sons Re-Locating to Hawaii With Her Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears may be sullen by the news about both her sons moving to Hawaii alongside her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer reportedly wants to work on her relationship with her children after their recent decision to move to the tropical place. As per sources from ET Online, for Spears, this is quite the bitter pill.

As per sources close to the singer, she’s met with emotions of great sadness and disappointment. “She feels sad and disappointed about her sons - Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17 relocating to Hawaii with Federline and their Stepmom, Victoria Prince” confessed the source.

Britney Spears is still holding out hope she can rekindle her relationship with her and Kevin Federline's two sons.https://t.co/oyPkmNVKyq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2023

In addition, mentioned the desire of wanting to re-ignite their relationship as mother and son in the future. “Hope they can rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday” concludes the source in anticipation of what the future could bring.

Earlier in May this year, Spears had amicably agreed to allow both her teenage boys to relocate to the tropical island along with their father. But while all was calm, she was hit with an unexpected curveball from her former lover making a debacle of the ordeal

As per sources, Spears’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart reportedly penned a letter on the 31st of May 2023, to Federline’s attorney. Which explained the singer’s intentions clearly and mentioned that she did not intend to interfere with his plans to move to Hawaii. Or ‘uproot’ the family in any form or manner.

However, as per Page Six, this same letter also featured Rosengart scrutinizing Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan on account of making a public spectacle of the ordeal. Specifically “creating unnecessary drama and a false dispute by publicly discussing the issue”, mentions the information in the letter. In addition to this, Rosengart carefully notes the actions taken by the opposing lawyer. And expressed how it was “undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary”

This year so far has been an uphill battle for the pop star with regard to her family and moving forward from the messy past she’s had with each of them. Her most known feud was with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears from 2022. The two were engaged in a very heated public feud due to their ‘toxic’ relationship.

Sources close to Spears recall the singer’s thoughts on fighting with the Sweet Magnolias actress. “There have been several instances where Britney has felt that trust has been broken, almost to the point of completely destroying their relationship forever”. The source went on to note that although the two may be at odds, love still prevails in their relationship as sisters. “But she does still have some love for her sister” concluded the source.

