Meghan Markle Torched for ”Whining” About Not Being Able to Afford $14.65 Million Home
Netflix's documentary about Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales (aka Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex) and Suits actress Meghan Markle who married Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, is rekindling all sorts of stories about the couple, like an August 2022 interview Meghan conducted with The Cut.
In her discussion with the outlet, Meghan talked about the difficulties of relocating to California with Harry after the two of them shed their royal duties, leaving them without their Her Royal Highness titles. As a result, they no longer receive any more money from the British Royal Family, and must rely on "commercial arrangements" to make ends meet according to the BBC.
When Harry and Meghan decided to relocate to California and were in the process of looking for a home to live in, Meghan said that they felt like they were "window shopping" while scoping out the $14.65 million Montecito estate they would eventually come to live in.
"We were looking in this area and this house kept popping up online in searches," Meghan said, adding that her and Harry didn't feel comfortable in even going to look at it because they both didn't have jobs and were worried about whether or not they could afford it.
It's Meghan's statement about that making her not "feel good" in worrying whether or not her and Harry could afford the home that has some folks criticizing the former Royal Family member.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping—it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford—that doesn’t feel good."
Meghan and Harry were ultimately able to get the home, with the Duchess of Sussex saying, "It's healing; you feel free" of the 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom structure that also comes packed with a pool and tennis court.
Cosmopolitan reported on Meghan's "struggle" in buying the home, and it appears this word, along with her comments about worrying as to whether or not she'd be able to live in a massive mansion in an area with typically large real-estate costs, has rubbed people the wrong way.
YouTube user @glitterygemz wrote, "She forgets that no one is gonna pick up the tab after her. The concept of spending within her means is foreign to her, apparently."
@mindingmyown penned, "She's not struggling Just struggling to live a luxurious life style That's all."
Another user named Emily penned, "SELL it and find something cheaper. My god. It's not that complicated and you're not entitled to more, Meghan."