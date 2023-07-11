Britney Spears Stole Pauly Shore’s Table at Fancy Restaurant Just After Victor Wembanyama Slap Incident

Aside from Britney Spears, another individual faced some inconvenience the same day when the incident involving Spears getting slapped by Victor Wembanyama's team took place in Las Vegas. Actor and comedian Pauly Shore encountered an unfortunate turn of events as he lost his reserved table at Catch, a renowned restaurant.

As reported by TMZ, according to the witnesses present at Catch during the incident, Spears, Wembanyama, and Shore were all dining at the restaurant simultaneously. After the slapping incident, Spears' party got seated at the same booth where Shore had initially been seated, resulting in him losing his reserved table.

The witnesses revealed that Shore had only recently been seated at his table when he momentarily left to use the restroom. However, upon his return, he found that Spears and her group had taken over his table, where he had left his personal belongings including his phone, glasses, and fanny pack. Initially, Spears' security prevented Shore from accessing his table, but after some time, they allowed him to retrieve his belongings.

TMZ reports that when Shore encountered Spears at the table that had originally been assigned to him, they exchanged greetings and shared a laugh about the seating mix-up. Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, handed over Shore's belongings to him. Eventually, Shore was seated at a different table, but it remains unclear whether this was a simple mistake or if Catch intentionally re-seated him to accommodate Spears.

Spears was allegedly struck in the face when attempting to take a photo with San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama while in Vegas on Wednesday, July 5. As reported by Variety, Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada, following the alleged assault. As reported by The Guardian, Las Vegas police have concluded their brief investigation into the altercation involving Spears, Wembanyama, and a member of Wembanyama's security team. It has been determined that no charges will be filed in relation to the incident.

During the incident on Wednesday night, Spears alleged that she was struck by a security guard when she attempted to approach Wembanyama while entering a restaurant within a Las Vegas casino complex. On the other hand, Wembanyama stated that an individual, later identified as Spears, grabbed him from behind. On Friday, the police confirmed that surveillance footage revealed Spears accidentally hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed away from Wembanyama by his security.

Following the incident at the Aria Hotel, Spears confirmed on Thursday that she had filed a police report, describing the encounter as "embarrassing." She explained that she approached Wembanyama with the intention of congratulating him and had tapped his shoulder due to the loud environment. Spears expressed her hope for an apology from either the team or the security guard involved. On the other hand, Wembanyama stated that he was advised by security not to stop for anyone as he entered the restaurant, as it could cause commotion and attract a crowd. He recalled hearing someone shouting and being grabbed during the incident.

