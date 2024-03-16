Brazil Joins Growing List of Countries Banning Kanye West from Live Performances

With his most recent smash album, Vultures 1, which has rocketed to the top of the charts since its release earlier this year, Kanye West is reveling in his newfound success. Promoters are obviously not delighted despite this being his first #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2011. "Nobody wants to be linked with him," stated a music industry consultant for South American tours and venues. The 40-minute anti-Semitic tirade by the Donda rapper has come back to haunt him because big nations won't allow him to perform in their venues.

Kanye goes on a rant, proudly comparing himself to Hitler as he mouths off against Jews, to cheers from the anonymous onlookers.



This is 2023, from one of the world's most famous people.



And how many people do you think will speak out against this...?



(Via @JewishNewsUK) pic.twitter.com/MomE0KY952 — Arieh Miller (@AriehMiller) December 20, 2023

Promoters allegedly urged the controversial rapper to forget about touring in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East since no one wants to jeopardize their reputation by providing him a platform, as The US Sun reported last week. According to a reliable source based in South America, there is "absolutely no chance" that he will perform in Brazil.

The 46-year-old infamous rapper has become practically untouchable after his latest crazy internet tirade about Jesus and Hitler, and promoters and organizers have distanced themselves even more from any discussions about potential shows due to a constant supply of suggestive photos of his wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign perform “HOODRAT” at the San Francisco listening party pic.twitter.com/KONLL7smrt — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) March 14, 2024

According to a government insider in Rio, it was "obvious" that these measures would be promptly rejected." The image of Kanye is way too controversial," said the insider.

"Nobody wants to be linked with him and his recent controversies." The Bound 2 rapper also apparently approached the famed Maracana Stadium and the Botafogo soccer team's home, the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, but both locations turned down the offers. Belo Horizonte, Salvador, and São Paulo all had similar stories.

Kanye West says The United Center is the only arena available to him in the last year to perform and asks for help getting other venues.



“I have not been allowed to perform in a year. Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”pic.twitter.com/K0OpT2it70 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 7, 2024

"No local government or people that manage the stadiums and the venues for concerts or cultural events want to have Kanye come to their city. It’s just too much to handle. The answer will always be no," an insider said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Prince Williams

West uploaded the since-deleted video in February in what looked to be his recording studio. As per The US Sun, he was seen complaining to his fans, "We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to reach out to see if there was anyone who could help with this," he said. "It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year." "I call and people say there are no availabilities for me," he continued. "You know why that is. If there's anybody out there who could help with this, please do," he concluded while asking for help in booking venues. West then uploaded a picture to Instagram.

Kanye West via Instagram:



“I HAVE NOT BEEN ALLOWED TO PERFORM IN A YEAR FEELS LIKE THE ELVIS PRESLEY MOVIE” pic.twitter.com/2CRsHO3T2R — Ye Updates (Fan Account) (@KanyeUpdated) February 7, 2024

The text was written in black on an entirely white background. "I have not been allowed to perform in a year. Feels like the Elvis Presley movie," it read. After his antisemitic outburst last year, Kanye has not given many live performances.