Brad Pitt’s Scary Night When Jennifer Aniston’s Sleepwalking Had Him 'Screaming'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once Hollywood's golden couple. They had it all: fame, riches, and what appeared to be a perfect marriage. Behind the scenes, however, they faced some unanticipated hurdles. One of these was Aniston's sleepwalking, which occasionally made Pitt feel afraid and confused in the middle of the night. Sleepwalking, also known as somnambulism, occurs when a person walks or performs other activities while asleep.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frank Trapper

For Aniston, this meant occasionally getting up. She roamed around their house without knowing it. Pitt discussed some of these incidents during interviews. During one late-night incident, Pitt was frightened when he realized Aniston wasn't in bed. He explained, "The alarm was going off, and she had to negotiate herself through 3 or 4 rooms, and I find her standing outside… we were on a cliff at that time, and it was not good."

JENNIFER ANISTON SPEAKS UP ABOUT HER INSOMNIA...

"It began as something that I would just accept... and then realize.... how it affects your day and your work...." Choose a sleep professional - we know sleep!#sleep #insomnia #nighnigh #actors #awake #sleepwalking #exhausted pic.twitter.com/JMujpMbOJb — nighnigh.com (@NighNighSleepy) April 19, 2022

Imagine waking up to blaring alarms, only to find your spouse has wandered outside near a dangerous cliff edge! No wonder Pitt was terrified. Aniston herself acknowledged how scary it was for him, saying, "I woke up one time outside of my house... The alarm woke me up and I was out by the pool equipment... And Brad screaming my name because the alarm's going off and I'm not in bed. He was terrified," as per The Things.

Jennifer Aniston's sleepwalking struggles: 'I've been woken up by house alarms going off' ==you are a star and will always be -- good on ya Jen — David B. (@51Sel) April 17, 2022

But it wasn't always so dramatic. Sometimes, Aniston's nighttime wanderings were more mundane. Pitt recalled, "I'll hear drawers opening and closing in the other room and I figure I'll just go back to sleep, she'll get some stuff done. She gets a lot done when she's asleep." Along with sleepwalking, Aniston also talked in her sleep. Pitt shared some amusing anecdotes about her sleep-talking episodes: "She talks a lot, we've had some of our best conversations."

imagine waking up in the middle of the night and the alarm is going off just to find jennifer aniston outside by the pool equipment sleepwalking — maya (parody) (@kidmanism) December 19, 2020

He even recounted a particularly funny moment, "A few years back and I'm laying there, and it's deathly silent… I can't sleep, she's sleeping peacefully, and all of a sudden I hear 'bring on the young men in uniform'". Pitt also mentioned that Aniston once gave "a 5 minute dissertation on Tuesdays with Morrie or something like that in our contemporary society" while fast asleep. He quipped, "I learned a lot."

Aniston has spoken about her struggles with sleep issues over the years. In a 2022 interview, she said, "I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible. It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique," as per Hello Magazine.