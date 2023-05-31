Brad Pitt Treated Himself With $11M Paycheck After Beating Leonardo DiCaprio in $540M Film Bidding War

Brad Pitt competed against Leonardo DiCaprio's $540 million movie, emerged victorious, and as a reward wrote himself a fat paycheck of $11 million, reported Fandom Wire.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

One legend competed against another after Pitt and DiCaprio butted heads in a bidding war to win the rights to an infamous zombie rendition novel by Max Brooks - World War Z. The book is an amalgamation of action, raw emotions, and a critter of zombies centered in a dystopian era with humanity's downfall.

The Fight Club actor has produced Oscar-worthy performances in the past, earning him several awards through the years. With his eccentric, humorous, loving, and rugged character, the actor has managed to bag roles in films such as The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and so many more.

His competition, DiCaprio, is no easy mountain to tackle, especially after his infamous role as a heartthrob. Starring in films such as Titanic, Don't Look Up, and many others, this actor has left a massive imprint through his roles in the entertainment industry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack

The acting duo went after the rights to Max Brook's novel which was unpublished back in 2006. The novel's intricate plot is packed not only with a killer dynamic throughout the story but also included invigorating scenes that eventually led the film to earn $540 million in sales globally. The protagonist, Gerry Lane was played by none other than Brad Pitt, a former UN Investigator, who races against time to protect his family and his surrounding peers from the ferocious zombies.

The 2013 film remains one of the best zombie movies of the time with other hits from a similar genre such as Resident Evil, Zombieland, and more. One of the prime factors that led to the actor's success against veteran actor DiCaprio is his hard work and consistency throughout the filming season, with him performing at his absolute best. It wasn't just Pitt who got a whole lot richer, his body double for the film reportedly earned an estimated $108 per hour for the duration of filming.

Even though DiCaprio lost the rights to the multi-million dollar novel, he is still doing quite well for himself. The Wolf Of Wall Street actor has not only spread his wings in the acting industry inspiring a generation of actors to pursue their passion through sheer hard work, determination, and a whole lot of grit but, DiCaprio is also continuing to inspire future generations of budding environmental conservationists.

He remains passionate about the environment's well-being, and sustainability between humans and nature followed by his active participation to support several non-profit organizations that tirelessly work toward a common goal of awareness and conservation for wildlife and animals while emphasizing the vital need to curb climate control. His support, dedication, and respect for the cause have only made him an incredible asset and advocate.