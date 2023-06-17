Brad Pitt Was Paid Only $6,000 For His Breakout Role In Ridley Scott's 'Thelma & Louise'

Brad Pitt, a renowned Hollywood superstar, gained global recognition in the 1990s and has maintained his success in the industry ever since. His outstanding acting abilities in diverse dramatic films have earned him early praise, receiving acknowledgment from both critics and audiences who appreciate his exceptional talent. In addition to his high-profile marriages to two iconic leading ladies, his natural ability to secure significant roles in critically acclaimed and award-winning films sets Brad Pitt apart as a unique force. He continues to have a strong presence both commercially and critically, even at the age of 59, and remains among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, earning a minimum of $20 million for his appearances in major motion pictures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Jue

Also Read: The Last Happy Supper Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Had at the Chateau Miraval Before Their Ugly Split

Today Brad Pitt can boast of his numerous mansions while having a staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, it is worth noting that Pitt initially earned a mere $6,000 for his breakthrough performance as the seductive hitchhiker, J.D., in the iconic cult classic, Thelma And Louise in 1991. Brad Pitt's rise to the top of the Hollywood A-list was far from an overnight success story. It wasn't until 1990, when the aspiring actor, then 27 years old, auditioned for a minor part in Ridley Scott's female-centric adventure comedy - Thelma & Louise, that his fortunes began to change. As a newcomer to the industry, Pitt had to undergo multiple auditions before finally securing the role.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

In the Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon cult classic, Brad Pitt's screen time amounted to a mere seven minutes. Portraying the character of JD, a charismatic yet deceitful cowboy, hustler and hitchhiker encountered by Thelma and Louise on their journey to Mexico. Brad Pitt seemed to effortlessly embody the role. Given his Oklahoma background, the character's exaggerated Southern charm appeared to come naturally to the young Pitt, who appeared to thoroughly enjoy bringing JD to life on screen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ken Ishii

Also Read: The $164M Château Miraval Continues to Be A 'Bone of Contention' Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

When talking to W magazine, Brad admitted that Thelma & Louise was his "entry into the big leagues." In the same interview which happened in January, while talking about the iconic Ridley Scott-directed movie, Pitt expressed, “I just thought, I’m the guy for this, but they went through a couple of other actors. I didn’t get the part at first, and then it came back around, and I didn’t get it again, and I went, ‘Huh. All right. Moving on.’ And then it came back around again. I feel like it was three times.” As reported by The Thing, during the casting process of the movie Brad Pitt emerged as the chosen actor over George Clooney for a role in the film.

As the 2000s dawned, Brad Pitt underwent a remarkable transformation from an obscure figure to a highly acclaimed and commercially successful actor, commanding fees of over $20 million for his major film roles. Currently, he stands tall among the highest-paid entertainers globally and has enjoyed a consistent presence on Forbes' esteemed roster of top-earning entertainers for more than a decade.

Also Read: Paul McCartney Reveals A.I. Was Used to 'Clean Up' John Lennon's Voice for The Beatles' Last Record

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Flirted With John Cena on SNL Asking Him to "Figure Out This Wife Situation"

Ralph Fiennes' Net Worth Unveils 'Rags To Riches Tale' After Enduring Extreme Poverty