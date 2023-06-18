When Brad Pitt Said "I Love You" to Bradley Cooper for Encouraging Him to Stay Sober Post Angelina Jolie's Split

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs, alcoholism, and depression that some readers may find distressing.

During an acceptance speech at an award ceremony in New York City in 2020, Brad Pitt made an adorable gesture to fellow actor Bradley Cooper, as he thanked him for helping him "get sober."

Also Read: The Last Happy Supper Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Had at the Chateau Miraval Before Their Ugly Split

Cooper presented the then-56-year-old actor with a glass plaque at the National Board of Review's annual gala night. The celebrity has openly acknowledged his battle with drinking, which ended his marriage to Angelina Jolie. During his acceptance speech, Pitt expressed his gratitude to Cooper for helping him battle his problems, Page Six reported.

Brad Pitt thanked Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober as he accepted his supporting actor award for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the National Board of Review gala #NBR pic.twitter.com/FpufNXBE0C — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2020

"Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this," Pitt said as he took the stage on Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. "I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since," Pitt revealed. "He's a sweetheart," Pitt said, adorably adding, "I love you and I thank you."

In the movie Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Pitt played Cliff Booth, a hot and cocky stunt double, for which he received the award for best-supporting actor.

The A Star is Born actor and Pitt have apparently been friends for a long time, and the two were recently spotted chatting at the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles.

Also Read: The $164M Château Miraval Continues to Be A 'Bone of Contention' Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

In a May 2017 interview with GQ, Pitt first discussed his sobriety and said that while he enjoyed wine, he "didn't want to live that way anymore." More recently, he revealed to The New York Times that, following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he spent nearly two years in treatment with Alcoholics Anonymous. "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," Pitt told the Times. "You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself."

Also Read: Couple Share Their Journey of Owning a 12 by 20 $7,000 House: 'Wanted Something Small and Low-Cost'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AllNewsInc (@allnewsinc)

Cooper himself has had his struggles with sobriety, and he revealed to the Hollywood Reporter back in 2012 that he had been drug-and-alcohol-free for more than 15 years. "I don't drink or do drugs anymore," Cooper said at the time. "I realized I wasn't going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, 'Wow, I'm actually gonna ruin my life. I'm really gonna ruin it.'"

The Oscar-nominated performer admitted that moving to Los Angeles for his role in Alias made him feel like he "was back in high school," which had an effect on his self-esteem, per USA TODAY. "I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed."

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Kourtney Kardashian At The Launch Of New Season of 'The Kardashians'

Margot Robbie Reveals She Stole Family Member's Belongings as a Kid: 'That's How I Made Money'