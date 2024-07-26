Former British leader Boris Johnson sent an emotional open letter to President Donald Trump, urging him not to forsake Ukraine if he is elected in 2024. Johnson, who had then recently traveled to Ukraine, warned that a Russian victory there could severely damage American leadership around the world. He wrote, "A Putin victory would be a catastrophe for the West and for American leadership, and I don’t believe it is an outcome that could easily be endured by a U.S. president, let alone one who wanted to Make America Great Again."

According to Johnson, the world would take notice of the West's dedication to democracy and its resolve to stand by its ideals if it supported Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression. He further added, "Exactly the opposite message will be sent around the world: that we do care about democracy, that we are willing to back our principles, and that the West still has the guts to stick at something until we succeed."

Johnson met with Conservative Party members from Texas on May 22 to discuss the Conservative Party's stance in favor of Ukraine. The article claims that Johnson traveled to Dallas, Texas, for a private dinner with two dozen conservative personalities in the state, including legislators, philanthropists, and business people who had been invited by "pro-Ukrainian think tanks." He allegedly pleaded with them during the conference to maintain their support for Ukraine. In addition, the ex-prime minister reassured his contacts that Ukraine's backing is not permanent since he "is hopeful that the Ukrainians will be able to launch a significant counter-attack this summer."

Johnson: Ukraine will join NATO because of Putin's mistake.



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, said:

🔹Putin attacked a sovereign European country that did nothing wrong. Ukraine had no intention of joining NATO.… pic.twitter.com/uiWRKwuS26 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 13, 2023

Republicans informed Johnson that they are concerned about corruption in Ukraine and would prefer to focus on China. In response, Johnson emphasized Western support for Ukraine and how it sends a strong message to Beijing, as reported by Politico. Johnson said, "Beijing looks at this and understands that our support for Ukraine has significantly increased the strategic ambiguity and the risks associated with a possible adventure against Taiwan." There has been a rise in conservative cynicism about backing Ukraine since Johnson's arrival in the United States. However, Politico predicts that political tensions tied to the Ukrainian crisis will only rise in the run-up to the 2024 U.S. elections.

"We always give Ukraine what it wants, but for too long" - Boris Johnson



The former British Prime Minister said that there were too many victims and admitted that the West has no reason not to give Ukraine what it needs as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/no94e3J5vz — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) September 12, 2023

He also traveled to the United States in January to ask for the sale of fighter jets to Kyiv. Boris Johnson met with Republicans to advocate for continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression. He said at the time, "I am here primarily to recognize and pay tribute to the immense U.S. contribution to the security of the Ukrainian people. My mission is to demonstrate that Ukraine will win - and that there is no conceivable case for delay in further supporting the Ukrainians to win this year. We should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry." Johnson also addressed the issue of, "Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 18, 2023. It has since been updated.