Body Language Expert Decodes Donald Trump's Bizarre Show of Power While Meeting Prince William

Prince William and Donald Trump recently met at the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. And where Trump goes, the drama always follows. Many other world leaders, including First Lady Jill Biden, Elon Musk, and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy, were also in attendance at the ceremony to commemorate the renowned cathedral's reconstruction, which took five years. But what piqued the interest of netizens was the bizarre interaction between Trump and the Prince of Wales, who was stepping in for his father, King Charles III. Body language expert Traci Brown decoded that Trump was up to his old tricks with William.

Prince William greets Donald Trump upon his arrival at the British Ambassador’s residence.



The Prince of Wales becomes first member of the Royal Family to meet the new US President-elect as both are in Paris for the Notre Dame opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9bvPGo23FL — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) December 7, 2024

Brown analyzed the odd handshake the two shared and deemed it a power-play tactic by Trump. "Once again, he has to be the biggest, most important guy in the room," she noted. She observed that Prince William was the opposite of what Trump displayed in his interactions. Prince attempted to maintain a neutral demeanor throughout, mixed with some subtle discomfort. This discomfort may stem from an interesting technique William reportedly uses to manage his anxiety during public appearances, which is removing his contact lenses to blur facial details, as per The List. William, Brown pointed, kept his hands in a 'fig leaf position,' which she opined was an unconscious gesture of self-protection.

Prince William and US President-elect Donald Trump shared a warm and firm handshake at the historic re-opening of the Notre Dame in Paris, France tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jbGMlWpEKR — Elijah 🇺🇬🇺🇲 (@RealDigitalVybz) December 7, 2024

William also met with Trump briefly at the U.K. Ambassador's residence after the rededication ceremony. Trump waited by the door for William to approach and extend his hand. However, during the greetings, Trump who is known to be media-obsessed, focused on the crowd and cameras than the Prince. Additionally, the President-elect violated royal protocol by stroking William's arm and patting him on the shoulder. This demonstrated his tendency to cross personal boundaries. Brown opined, "He's certainly making the whole meeting more casual than William."

The two talked about the special relationship the US and the UK share for about 40 minutes. Trump also shared his fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II with William, according to Kensington Palace. William was reportedly 'extremely grateful' for the same. The discussion was casual but polite. In his greeting, Trump called William a 'good man' and praised him for 'doing a fantastic job,' as per Sky News.

There was more to the Notre Dame celebration than a simple building reopening. For everyone, it was a new beginning. Repairing the cathedral was about uniting people and preserving something that has held great significance for decades. Donations totaling $1 billion demonstrated its importance for both the French and outsiders. As for Trump, his interaction with William wasn't the only one that stood out. Trump nearly arm-wrestled with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same visit. Macron was compelled to lean into Trump after Trump gave him a strong handshake.

