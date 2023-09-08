Blake Shelton's Flexible Schedule After 'The Voice' Exit; Spending More Time With Wife Gwen Stefani

Family over The Voice. Country singer Blake Shelton is not returning as a coach for season 24 of the singing reality show, with no regrets. The Home singer is rejoicing in his "free time" with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and family. It's 'family over work' for Shelton, and his family, including Stefani, are embracing a more homely side of the singer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Kovac

Also Read: When Gwen Stefani Lived a Double Life in College as a Famous Musician and a Student

A source revealed, "It's been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule, as reported in the newest issue of US Weekly. "Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is." The God Gave Me You singer tied the knot with Stefani in 2021 on a ranch in Oklahoma.

Shelton accepted the 53-year-old and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three boys- 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 10-year-old Apollo. The 23rd season of The Voice marks Shelton's last as a coach; however, the now-happy couple met for the first time on the same show back in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Both began dating after their breakups with their respective partners—Shelton split from Miranda Lambert, and Stefani ended her thirteen-year marriage with Rossdale. In 2022, the God's Country singer announced his exit from the NBC singing competition. Though he's leaving, the singer has credited the show for "changing his life."

Also Read: When Gwen Stefani ‘Tortured’ Herself to Uncover Her Ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s Affair

The 47-year-old said during an October press release, "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me." He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC," adding, "every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best."

Also Read: Gwen Stefani's Father Predicted Her Marriage To Gavin Rossdale After Seeing Him on TV

Despite being in a complete "family" mode, the decision to quit wasn't smooth sailing for Shelton. He was "really agonized" over what to do. Another insider informed US Weekly prior to his announcement, "He was in two minds for a while because the show has given him so much—and certainly way more than just a financial perspective."

The source added that he "loved mentoring these upcoming performers." But nothing is permanent except change. Shelton shared his feelings about leaving the show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," reported PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Shelton's journey with the show dates back to season 1 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. But over a period of time, he revealed that his personal and professional lives had changed. "Look, I love music, and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids, and it's just a new phase of my life," reported Entertainment Tonight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Stefani and her sons showed up to celebrate Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star as a family, and the Happy Anywhere singer has been supporting stepson Kingston in his music career, as recently the teenager performed at Shelton's Ole Red bar and music venue in Oklahoma.

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Says Her Personal Life Meant "Her BF or Husband," Thought She'd Never Impact Anyone

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma’s 15th Birthday With Rare Photos, Leaving Fans in Disbelief