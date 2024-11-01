Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over Bizarre Cake For Son's First Birthday That 'Will Haunt Him for Life'

Blake Lively celebrated her son's first birthday with a one-of-a-kind cake. Lively revealed the background of the 'boob cake' she made for the event in an interview with Zoe Ball & Friends on BBC Radio 2. As reported by Wio News, Lively said during the interview, "My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor. For my baby, I just did a giant set of tits."

Lively further joked, "Which I feel like will haunt him for life. But, what do they want at one? He can't declare what he wants. So, boobs!" On her way out of the interview—which served to promote her new film It Ends With Us—Lively said to the crew, "The cake is amazing, you do need to see that cake! You all need to see the cake." Lively's admirers, however, were unimpressed by her unusual cake and made fun of her for 'trying so hard to be Ryan.'

One user commented on the Instagram video, "Trying toooo hard. her trending mean girl interview from back in the day and this really makes one not like her at all, jokes aside this is just annoying now. cannot have this constant sarcastic rude giving doubled-meaning replies to everything." Another pointed out that she doesn't have any 'social skills' and added, "She tends to put others on edge. She seems to lack social skills." She was further picked up by another user, "She is trying so hard to be Ryan. It doesn’t work. This isn’t the cute anecdote she thinks it is."

Additionally, Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their bundle of joy in February 2023, however, they kept the gender and name of their fourth child a secret. Reynolds confirmed the gender of their infant son in a video with a Wrexham AFC fan, which ended months of speculation and rumors. Later At the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 22, the actor thanked his wife and four children for being there to support him, while also sharing the name of their newest addition to the family. As reported by InStyle, Reynolds said, "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life. I love that my entire family is here."

A picture of Blake Lively with her husband Ryan Reynolds from an event. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Lively and Reynolds were equally cagey regarding Olin's identity leading up to the announcement. Reynolds even made a passing reference, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I will say this, we're still waiting." The duo has three daughters, James, Inez and Betty. In fact, their children's identities were famously leaked by Taylor Swift, a close friend of theirs, on her 2020 album Folklore. The album has a fake love triangle with three adolescents called James, Inez, and Betty.

Surprisingly, Reynold's children also made unexpected appearances in his most recent film, Deadpool. Recently, Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool and Wolverine, spoke out about his relationship with his youngest child. Levy told Variety, "Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest. As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo." Of course, the youngster who played Babypool is just one of several members of the Lively family who made their MCU debut in Deadpool 3. Actress Lively, 36, played Lady Deadpool, while Inez, 7—the middle child of Lively and Reynolds—voiced Kidpool.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.