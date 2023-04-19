Billy Gardell is Looking Very Healthy After Losing 150 Pounds: 'It's Been a Real Gift'

Billy Gardell is feeling really healthy nowadays. He recently opened up about his journey of losing 150 pounds as he now "floats between 205 and 210."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Mike and Molly" star said, "I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go you know, it's probably time to take care of you. I didn't get that note early on," Gardell, 53, shared. "So I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter when. As long as you get it."

Gardell also talked about the advantages of shedding so much weight, like being able to shop at more clothing stores. "It's been a real gift, on top of all the health stuff. That was the big thing," he said. He also revealed that his type 2 diabetes is simply gone. "No diabetes, resting heartbeat went from 113 to 68. Walking around pretty healthy these days," he said. He also told ET that he has requested the producers to install a weight bench with a few adjustable weights in his trailer so that he can exercise when he has the opportunity right on set.

The star also talked about his diet, "I go small, but I eat very healthy. I eat like all the people I used to make fun of, to be honest." He mentioned that he is not missing any of the foods he used to consume, "I've got my fill and now I'm at the place where I can have a couple of bites of something decadent if I want."

Having said that, it seems that the star is still receiving criticism no matter his weight, "Of course, there are always people online that when I was heavy, they're like, 'You're too heavy.' And now it's like, 'Are you sick?' Can I just walk through the Earth please?"

Gardell said that he realizes the importance of self-care now. "Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there. The last vice I got left is I'm still smoking cigarettes, but I'm working on that one."

Gardell also revealed that he underwent a gastric bypass operation about two years ago, after backing out twice. "The only thing I would say is to understand that the operation is not the end, it's the beginning," he told ET.

"I have a child, and as you hit 50, you start doing that dad math, like, 'If I can live 25 more years, then he'll be 40.' So I want to be here for him," he noted.

The actor also talked about how he wants to set a good example for his son, "I've been an example in a lot of good ways for my child, but I feel like it wasn't a good example of health for him," he shared. "And so I want him to see that it doesn't matter what age you are. If you are willing to do something a day at a time, you can change anything. That's the message I wanted him to get."