Billionaire Mark Cuban Had Spoken Up for Donald Trump Amid Fake Net Worth Allegations

With the announcement of upcoming elections and increasing clash of support for former President Donald Trump, several billionaires are coming to his rescue. Amid allegations of dishonesty surrounding his net worth, Mark Cuban has stepped forward to defend Trump. This comes in response to Rep. Ted Lieu's assertion that the business mogul turned politician is financially strained.

Lieu tweeted, "Trump claims he is a billionaire. But he can't pay a $464 million judgment. That means he is lying. How do I know? Math. #TrumpIsBroke," after Trump's lawyer couldn't secure a nine-figure bond sum for the infamous civil fraud case that constantly made headlines. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks made a case for distinguishing between net worth and readily available cash, particularly given the current zero-interest rate environment. He further mentioned the disparity in keeping an enormous amount of cash in hand while highlighting the liquidity of Trump's assets.

"Ted, you know I'm no supporter of Trump. That's for damn sure," Cuban wrote, as per Marca. "How anyone can vote for someone who has so many of his executive employees turn on him, and, say he is incompetent is beyond me. But you are wrong on this topic Ted. Also dumb was keeping interest rates that low for that long. Something Trump demanded more of," added the Dallas Mavericks owner. Continuing further, Cuban added, "So you can argue that [Trump] put himself in this situation by making sure that the only way to grow his net worth was non-cash investments. You can also argue Trump sucked at growing his net worth which led to him putting himself in this position by lying to banks about his assets. There is only one reason to lie on a loan application - you have to."

It is also worth noting that Trump's legal team has indicated his reluctance to sell properties to fulfill bond requirements out of concern for potential losses. While Cuban has defended Trump in this matter, he has openly shared his voting preferences, having disclosed support for Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP primary and expressing intentions to vote for President Biden in November.

In other news, Trump recently posted on his Truth Social account, a platform similar to X, the microblogging site previously known as Twitter, stating that his initial action as President would involve releasing those he believes to be 'wrongfully imprisoned.' "My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!" wrote Trump. According to The Guardian, in response to Trump's comments, Sarafina Chitika, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden's campaign, asserted that the former President "has demonstrated his willingness to take any measures necessary to retain power — even by condoning and promoting political violence."

