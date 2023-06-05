Billie Eilish made a powerful entrance into the music industry in 2016 with her breakthrough track Ocean Eyes. The song quickly gained widespread popularity on Sound Cloud, and over the last six years, catapulted Eilish into fame. However, the famous track was not written by Eilish. Instead, as reported by The Things, it belonged to her older brother Finneas O'Connell's band.

Billie Eilish has soared to become one of the most accomplished figures in pop music, showcasing a distinct style that sets her apart from her peers. Through a fusion of ethereal and gentle vocals, combined with distorted trap beats, electronic elements and art pop instrumentals, Eilish has mesmerized audiences worldwide. Part of her remarkable success however, can be attributed to the close collaboration she shares with her older brother in crafting her music. Their working relationship is characterized by a deep connection, leading to speculation that she may have drawn inspiration from one of his band's songs as a strategic move to gain recognition in the industry.

Finneas O'Connell has made an impressive career for himself in the music industry, though he started off small in a band called The Slightlys. The former band had reportedly called themselves a "pop 'n' roll" band. Interestingly, among the many songs he has written, there is one that holds a unique story. Ocean Eyes, despite being penned by Finneas for his band, was never intended for his sister. Billie Eilish ended up singing the song, however, becoming its unexpected and exceptional interpreter.

In an interview with Ones to Watch, O'Connell spoke about his process of writing Ocean Eyes. He said, "In a unique and fantastic instance, everything about the verse happened all at once, I sat down at my piano, played, and sang the entire first verse at once. The rest of the song took some time to get right but I knew where it was going."

He revealed that on listening to Eilish sing the song, he was blown away by how much personality she added to it. "She brought life to it that I couldn't believe. She might be the most convincing singer I've ever heard. I've never doubted a single word she sings. It's such a gift. Her voice is like a Stradivarius violin," O'Connell said.

Finneas O'Connell is a multi-talented artist who excels as a singer-songwriter, and record producer. He is even an accomplished actor with appearances in popular shows like Glee and Modern Family. In addition to his collaborative work with his sister, O'Connell has established himself as a prolific songwriter for numerous successful artists, which has contributed to his impressive net worth of approximately $5 million. Among his notable contributions, he has co-written the song Love Me to Lose Me for Selena Gomez, collaborated on multiple tracks for Camila Cabello's album Romance, and had the privilege of working with the renowned singer John Legend.

Throughout his career, O'Connell has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Halsey, to mention just a few. His extensive collaborations highlight his individual talent and underscore the importance of recognizing him by his own name, separate from being solely referred to as Billie Eilish's brother.

Ocean Eyes played a pivotal role in catapulting Billie Eilish into the prominent position she holds in the music industry today. Without this song, it remains uncertain how her career would have unfolded. Interestingly, Finneas O'Connell originally composed the song for his own band, raising questions about whether the subsequent turn of events was a mere coincidence. When Eilish heard the song, she was inspired to give it a try herself, prompting Finneas to recognize the potential for greater success if she released it as her own rather than giving it to his band as originally intended. The serendipitous chain of events that followed ultimately shaped the trajectory of both Billie Eilish and Ocean Eyes.