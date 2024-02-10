Bill Maher Says a 'Pretty Famous' Celebrity Yelled at Him For Inviting Republicans on His Program

In a recent interview, Bill Maher was questioned about the frequency with which he faces accusations of 'platforming,' the left's 'rising sin' of permitting a conservative on a liberal mainstream platform. Maher, in response, claimed that a 'pretty famous' individual made fun of him for allowing Republicans to appear on his HBO program.

As reported by the New York Post, Maher said he invited Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, and Bill Barr on his show this year. He further added, "And yes, to answer your question, I can think of two people—and I won’t say who they are; one of them is pretty famous—just yelling at me in an email about that. And my answer to that is: F— off. You know what? You live in your ivory tower. I’m going to talk to everybody in the half of the country that you find is so deplorable. They’re not going to self-deport, even if they are deplorable. And some of them are! And some on the left are deplorable too, and incredibly obnoxious. That’s the country!"

"If Trump is a threat to democracy - and in many ways he is – so too are the Dems, who are in danger of being as feckless as the Republicans have long been shameless, if they're gonna send this guy out there."



Watch Bob Costas get real about Biden's reelection with @BillMaher: pic.twitter.com/86gymnB5lW — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) February 10, 2024

Maher further added, "When historians look back in a hundred years, if we’re still here, I don’t think they’re going to divide the country like we do into these two camps. They’re going to say: As a people, they were obnoxious. It happens in different forms on both sides. As a people, they didn’t believe in science. On the right, they think global warming is a hoax or whatever nonsense they believe about that. And on the left, they think men can have babies. That’s what they’ll say. They’ll say, ‘As a people, they just lost their s—.’"

Much to no one’s surprise, Donald Trump is running away with the Republican nomination.



I sat down with @billmaher to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/bLExH96IAN — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 30, 2024

Outspoken Donald Trump critic Maher forewarned Democrats last week that they could not win the November election with their current strategies. As reported by Fox News, he raised the alarm about President Joe Biden's 'two liabilities,' pointing out that recent polls have shown that he is losing ground among Hispanics and people under 35.

Bill Maher calls out Joe Biden for lying about requiring additional paperwork from Congress to deal with the border issues



"The president can fix this, he already has the existing laws…This is all so silly... I need a piece of paper from Congress to deal with the border…No,… pic.twitter.com/dcM4iBF60a — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 4, 2024

Maher added, "Let's take the first one. That's the issue of immigration, or at least it seems that's what the Democrats think it is. And yet they're the party that keeps losing Hispanics to the party of razor wire now.I also think it's not a great strategy to run a Democratic campaign based on ‘How can they like this guy?!’ Because some people just do… Maybe it's better to look at why he is winning among the people who ‘are rapists. And who do drugs. Maybe there's a fly in the ointment there." In his contrasting criticism of President Biden and Republican legislators for their posturing in the border crisis dispute, Maher insisted that their 'acting' deserved recognition.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from New Hampshire, brought up the topic of immigration as a crucial election during a panel discussion on Friday night. Maher responded, "Immigration is real but the reaction to it is not real. It's all a bunch of acting. They should be getting an award this awards season. The Republicans act like they want to solve this but the Democrats called their bluff. I mean, there is a bill right now that a lot of them, Mitch McConnell and some pretty conservative senators saying this is as good a deal as you're gonna get. They don't want it because they don't want this issue to be solved because they need it as an issue so you can make speeches like the one you just made about ‘working class’ and blah, blah, blah."